Let’s Eat! Roots Fest Releases Culinary Lineup, Including Two James Beard Finalists

The Fayetteville Roots Fest has always included food as a major component, and this year, with the event returning full force Aug. 25-27 from covid cutbacks, the culinary lineup will feature 26 chefs from across the nation and around Northwest Arkansas. Among them will be the 2022 James Beard finalists Edgar Ric0 of Nixta Taqueria in Austin (Best Emerging Chef) and Erick Williams of Virtue Restaurant in Chicago (Best Chef Great Lakes) as well as Sue Zemanick of Zasu in New Orleans; Esaul Ramos of 2M Smokehouse in San Antonio; Jennifer Booker of Bauhaus Biergarten in Springdale; Merlin Verrier of Street Feud in Denver; Daniel Ernce of Progress in Springfield, Mo.; and William Lyle of The Summit Club in Tulsa, Okla., according to the festival website.

Among this year's collaborations are a Thursday Night Grand Tasting; a popup bistro at the 641 Deli at the Fayetteville Public Library; a takeover at Arsaga's Mill Restaurant on Friday; and a takeover at Atlas on Saturday; along with a Taste & Talk Workshop Series at FPL.

Culinary tickets range from $30 to $220 at fayettevilleroots.org.

Whataburger

A groundbreaking this morning at 8120 Phoenix Ave. marks the promise of Fort Smith's first Whataburger restaurant, with an opening planned for sometime this fall.

The restaurant is the first of multiple locations in Arkansas and Oklahoma that franchise group WAB Venture Inc. intends to build. Whataburger currently has six locations in Arkansas -- two in Fayetteville and one each in Rogers, Springdale, Magnolia and Texarkana -- and 34 in Oklahoma.

Jammin Java

Jammin Java has moved across the Fayetteville square to a location right next to the Experience Fayetteville mural.

The coffee house has been serving locally sourced breads and pastries and Boar's Head brand meats and cheeses along with coffee, espresso drinks, smoothies and frappes since 2002.

Central BBQ

According to permit information, Central BBQ of Memphis is planning a location at the corner of School Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville. It will be part of a new development on the site of the old Farmers' Co-op.

Read more about Central BBQ at eatcbq.com.

Let's Eat columnist Garrett Moore will be back soon. Email him at gmoore@nwadg.com.