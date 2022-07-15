Not as scary as all that

In response to your editorial titled "The latest dope," now do one on alcohol, cupcakes, fried food, skydiving, cigarettes, motorcycles, all you can eat buffets, etc. All of these things also increase your chances of ER visits but are legal for adults to decide for themselves to take part in or not.

Can cannabis (what you should be calling it, not dope or marijuana; see the history of that term) be overused like these other things? Sure, it can. Can it also be enjoyed recreationally by responsible adults like the occasional cocktail or slice of cheesecake? Absolutely. All things in moderation.

To completely discredit the true "medical" benefit for some medical card holders is uninformed. Ask parents of kids with epilepsy, cancer patients, or veterans with pain and PTSD. Not to mention that regulated and tested cannabis is far safer than anything you would buy off the street. I'm sure the author of your editorial has never tried it recreationally or medically. The monster in the closet is always scarier when you've never seen it.

After it passes in November, you too can safely enjoy some recreational cannabis, and I'm confident you will find that it is not the boogeyman reflected in this editorial.

AARON COPELAND

Fayetteville

Disgrace to uniform

How in the world can our government continue to pay three-star Gen. Michael Flynn a healthy retirement estimated at over $200,000 annually when he was convicted of lying to the government and under questioning pleads the Fifth when asked if he supports the peaceful transition of power? He is a disgrace to every person in uniform. A general no doubt. I think the Pentagon should reactivate him today and court-martial him.

DENTON TUMBLESON

Clarksville

A breath of fresh air

Preston Jones' comments on covid are a breath of fresh air. Thank you, Preston!

RICK RILEY

Little Rock

Your source, please

Re Sarah Sanders: One of Sarah's stated goals in a campaign mailout for governor was to "Protect our God-given Second Amendment rights." I felt that Sarah, as the daughter of a Baptist minister and a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University, would be well-versed in matters reflecting God's word. Thus it likely would be a waste of time to check out the reference. However, compelled by curiosity, I turned to my Bible.

Unfortunately I was unable to find anything about "the right of people to keep and bear arms," let alone a "well regulated militia." So this is a request for Sarah to direct me to the appropriate verse or verses with the goal of relieving any anxiety. I'm probably not alone in this matter, so a response would be appreciated by several thousand wondering Arkansans.

ROD NEAL

Little Rock

Great choice for many

I agree with Mr. Derrick Morgan of the Heritage Foundation that the government should not be in the business of mandating any vehicle choice. I agree that many on the left are salivating at the idea of higher fuel prices as a way toward a green society. I also agree that electric vehicles (EVs) are not for everyone.

I do have issues with his "facts." My EV has a range of more than 400 miles on a full charge; more than many internal combustion vehicles on the road today. The car is comfortable, fun to drive, excellent on long trips, and economical. My total charging bill for the last 31 days is $22.

His reduction statistics are also off. I've never seen a 40 percent reduction in the winter because I precondition my car while it is plugged in, heating the battery sufficiently. It's the same in the summer for A/C. Even so, my range is excellent every day. Of course, like every vehicle, range is always dictated by the way you drive. My car will accelerate from zero to 60 in 3.7 seconds, but to do so is folly. Just as in an internal combustion engine, rabbit starts and heavy right feet will always reduce range.

As for charging, I charge overnight when prices are lower, and I have a "full" tank every morning. On long trips I plan my stops so I'm never charging for more than 30 minutes, but usually average about 15 minutes--I change only what I need to get to the next stop plus some cushion--and I arrive refreshed.

Yes, EVs are not for everyone, but they are a great choice for many, without any government intervention.

CHRIS DURNEY

Little Rock

Systems not muffled

I wish to call attention to what seems to be an increasing problem relating to excessively loud exhaust systems becoming more prevalent in our communities in recent years. It appears that muffler shops are allowed to remove factory-installed exhaust systems and replace them with a much louder one. There is a code present in Arkansas vehicle law that is intended to address this issue, ACA 27-37-601.

When you can't go out of your home and enjoy your surroundings or order a meal from a drive-through at an eating establishment without be drowned out by passing vehicles so equipped, that's a problem. Life is stressful enough as it is.

It seems as though this code needs to be changed to better assist law enforcement to do a more effective job. Maybe municipalities statewide should consider excessive noise ordinances if not in place already. I'm surely not the only one with this concern.

CHARLES CARROUTH

Judsonia