LIVE! in NWA: An Evening with James Taylor tonight at Walmart AMP

The one and only James Taylor will bring his timeless catalog to the Walmart AMP at 6:30 p.m. today. His 50-year career includes hits such as "Fire and Rain," "Country Road," "Something in the Way She Moves," "Mexico," "Shower the People," "Your Smiling Face," "Carolina On My Mind," and many more. Tickets are $55-$169.50 at waltonartscenter.org/amp.

Following this show will be Darius Rucker at 7 p.m. July 16; and Train AM Gold Tour with Jewel and Blues Traveler at 6:30 p.m. July 17.

ELSEWHERE

• BAANG, Pura Coco, Little Yei and Jasper Logan perform at 5:30 p.m. today at the Juke Joint Exhibit in the Pryor Center at 1 E. Center St., Fayetteville. facebook.com/pryorcenter

• Bootleg Royale plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Jake Hertzog and Daniel Champagne perform at 7 p.m. Sunday ($25-$80) at at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St., Fayetteville. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Honey Collective plays Sunday for the Mountain Street Stage concert series at Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org.

• Chucky Waggs plays at 8 p.m. today at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave., Fayetteville. facebook.com/kingfishbar.

• Rodney Block Band plays at 8 p.m. today; Eureka Strings play at 8 p.m. Saturday for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St, Rogers. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Opera Unplugged hosted by The Camerata of Northwest Arkansas starts at 4 p.m. Saturday (free) at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville. facebook.com/CamerataNWA.

• Run the Jewels and Big Boi perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville. themomentary.org.

Have a concert coming up? Send your information to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.