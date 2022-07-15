Maumelle car break-ins linked to teen murder suspect free on $1M bond; officials order him back to jail

A teenage murder suspect, free on $1 million bond and on probation out of Saline County, was ordered jailed indefinitely Thursday after Pulaski County prosecutors reported he had been linked to nine car break-ins in Maumelle.

Held in the county jail, Keaton Jamal McGee, who turned 18 in May, was arrested on Wednesday by Maumelle authorities, deputy prosecutor Jayme Butts-Hall reported in a petition to revoke McGee's bond. Circuit Judge Cathi Compton signed the revocation and arrest order Thursday.

Maumelle police have charged McGee, of Alexander, with 12 felonies, nine counts of breaking or entering and three theft counts, arising from July 7 break-ins, the prosecutor reported. McGee's ankle monitor, required by Saline County authorities, showed him to be in the area of the vehicles, she stated.

In Pulaski County, McGee is charged with capital murder over accusations he's behind what prosecutors call the "cold and calculated" shooting death of Deante Deshawn Smith, 22, of Forrest City at an April 2021 carnival by the Outlets of Little Rock mall and Bass Pro Shops. He's also facing an aggravated assault charge as one of five teenagers arrested in a February 2021 shoot-out in the Otter Creek neighborhood that wounded McGee's cousin.

Little Rock police say he's a suspected gang member, and records show he's been linked to two other murder suspects.

One of them is Davyon Lashun Roberts of Little Rock, 19, another suspect in the Otter Creek shooting case, who has since been charged, along with a co-defendant, with two counts of capital murder in the December slayings of 19-year-old Kenneth West and 20-year-old Justice Moore. The victims' bodies were dropped off at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock a week before Christmas. Roberts has since been indicted by federal authorities after accusations by police that he was found at McGee's home in illegal possession of a device used to convert a pistol to an automatic weapon.

A second associate is Kenjata Lamare Daniels Jr., 18, of Bryant who has been charged with capital murder by Little Rock police in the May slaying of a 7-year-old Pine Bluff girl, Chloe Alexander, who was killed by someone firing a gun into the car she was riding in by the Little Rock Zoo.

Little information about the girl's killing, including who was in the car with her, has been revealed, but police reports show that in the immediate aftermath of the slaying, the investigation led detectives to McGee's Bryant home where they found him, his brother and Daniels in a car together, according to a police report.

Police tried to stop the car but the driver fled from officers before crashing in Little Rock near the intersection of Stagecoach and Baseline roads, the report said.

Police found McGee and Daniels in the wrecked car but a passenger escaped. Inside the car police found two pistols, one of which was stolen, and a switch for converting a handgun into an automatic weapon.

According to the report, McGee identified the escaped passenger as his brother, Cortney Tyronne McGee, 19, of Benton. Police reports show Cortney McGee was with Daniels when he surrendered to police on the capital murder charge last month. Federal authorities indicted McGee last week on a federal count of being a felon in possession of a firearm but details of that offense were not available Thursday.

Keaton McGee has been on probation on Saline County convictions for car break-ins, gun and drug possession charges since pleading guilty last May to felony marijuana possession, five felony counts of breaking or entering and a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of a handgun. Two weeks later, Saline County prosecutors moved to have his six-year probationary sentence revoked, reporting that he had violated his conditions, court filings show.

The revocation petition states that an AR-15 rifle was found in McGee's home two days after his guilty plea, with the weapon being located in his mother's bedroom, a discovery that led to the woman, 41-year-old Tiffany Patton, also known as Tiffany Tenniel Williams, being federally indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm last week. U.S. marshals arrested her on Thursday.

McGee's Saline County convictions stem from two arrests about four months apart, Benton court records show. In November 2020, McGee and his brother, along with a third teen, were arrested in connection to car break-ins. The brothers were arrested together again about four months later in March 2021 in Benton after they were found in a car with two "AR-style" pistols, each equipped with a loaded magazine, and 11.6 ounces, or about three-quarters of a pound, of marijuana in the trunk, court records show.

Little Rock police reports show that authorities have encountered McGee around similar weapons on another occasion. On March 16, 2021, three days before his arrest with the AR pistols, Little Rock police investigating a Shot Spotter notification and reports of a car crash in the 4100 block of West 24th Street encountered McGee in a car with 44-year-old Zontja Cooley, who told police she was looking for her son who might have been involved in a car wreck, according to police reports. Cooley would not tell police her son's name, the report said.

In plain view in Cooley's car, officers saw an AK-47 at McGee's feet, and a search of the vehicle turned up an AR pistol and a 9mm Ruger pistol, the report said. Once police determined the firearms had not been stolen, Cooley, McGee and two other juveniles in the car, were allowed to leave with the guns.

When officers found the crashed car, witnesses told them that three to five people, wearing black ski masks, had run from the vehicle.

Investigators were also told shots were fired in the area about that same time and near the wreck site, police found a loaded AR pistol jammed by a misfired shell.