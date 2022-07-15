$1M lottery prize claimed by Jefferson County man

A man from Jefferson County claimed a million-dollar prize won from the Mega Millions lottery game Thursday afternoon, according to lottery officials.

A news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said that the winning ticket, with the numbers 20, 36, 61, 62 and 69, was sold at Super 1 Foods, located at 2800 S. Hazel St. in Pine Bluff. The ticket was a winner for last Friday’s drawing.

Super 1 Foods will receive $10,000 as a 1% commission for selling the winning lottery ticket.

According to the lottery, the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, has quit his job and is considering purchasing new vehicles. He is also thinking about moving to a different town in Central Arkansas, as his family has moved out of Pine Bluff.

Even though the man did not add the Megaplier, he told lottery officials he was happy with what he won.

The odds of winning the million dollar prize from the Mega Millions game is 1 in 12,607,306 and the jackpot is estimated to be at $480 million. The drawings for the game are at 10 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.