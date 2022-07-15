Missiles hit shops, event hall; dead at 23





VINNYTSIA, Ukraine -- A volley of Russian cruise missiles hit a shopping center, a dance studio and a wedding hall in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 23 people and setting off a frantic search for dozens more lost in the rubble in the latest strike to hit a civilian area far from the front lines.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert late Thursday urging all U.S. citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave immediately. The alert, which appeared to be in response to the day's attack, asserted that large gatherings and organized events "may serve as Russian military targets anywhere in Ukraine, including its western regions."

Three children were among the dead in Vinnytsia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said. The attack involved three Kalibr cruise missiles that struck the city about 10:30 a.m. and were launched from a submarine in the Black Sea, his office said.

More than 70 people, including three children, were hospitalized after the missiles hit the center of a typically sleepy provincial capital some 200 miles from the coast, and left behind a harrowing scene of smoking ruins.

Grooms once carried their brides from the wedding hall, a well-known local landmark, and a building next door was the site of a photography studio where a continual stream of children had their pictures taken for school albums. Even hours after the strike, as firefighters doused water on the smoldering husks of overturned cars, bystanders stood by in shock.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service said more than two dozen people remained unaccounted for as of late Thursday. It said a search effort was underway in the rubble in a part of town where people typically ran errands at the shopping center to buy household goods or attended celebrations at the wedding hall.

"Every day, Russia destroys the civilian population, kills Ukrainian children, directs rockets at civilian objects," Zelenskyy said. "What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?"

More than 50 buildings were damaged in the attack, Viktor Vitovetsky, an emergency service official, said at a news conference Thursday. Dozens of emergency crew workers were helping to clear the rubble and search for survivors, he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the strike.

Vinnytsia, which had a prewar population of more than 370,000, lies west of the Dnieper River, hundreds of miles from the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, the focus of Moscow's military campaign in recent weeks. The area has not experienced significant attacks since early March, days after Russia's invasion, when Russian cruise missiles struck an airport in the city.

Thursday's attack on Vinnytsia and missile strikes on the town of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine that the City Council said damaged two school buildings were the latest examples of Russia's willingness to launch attacks on populated civilian areas.

National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said only six bodies had been identified so far, while 39 people were still missing. Three children younger than 10 where among the dead. Of the 66 people hospitalized, five remained in critical condition while 34 suffered severe injuries, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

Vinnytsia region Gov. Serhiy Borzov said 36 apartment buildings were damaged and residents have been evacuated while a 24-hour hotline has been set up for information on those injured or missing. Thursday has been declared a day of mourning, he said.

Margarita Simonyan, head of the state-controlled Russian television network RT, said on her messaging app channel that military officials told her a building in Vinnytsia was targeted because it housed Ukrainian "Nazis."

In June, a missile struck a mall complex in Kremenchuk, a town south of Kyiv on the Dnieper River, killing 18 people. A nearby factory was a potential military target. In April, a Tochka-U ballistic missile hit a railroad station in Kramatorsk, killing 59 people including seven children. About 100 other people were wounded.

Some military analysts have said such strikes suggest Russia is running low on precision weaponry and is resorting to firing haphazardly at targets, callous to collateral deaths. Others see an intentional campaign of brutality intended to break Ukraine's will to resist.

"The way war is fought in that part of the world has always been brutal," Evelyn Farkas, director of the McCain Institute and a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, said of the Russian tactics. "Violation of the human rights of civilians has always been part of war."

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said the attack mirrors previous ones on residential areas that Moscow has launched "to try to pressure Kyiv to make some concessions."

"Russia has used the same tactics when it hit the Odesa region, Kremenchuk, Chasiv Yar and other areas," Zhdanov said. "The Kremlin wants to show that it will keep using unconventional methods of war and kill civilians in defiance of Kyiv and the entire international community."

EASTERN OFFENSIVE

Russian forces also continued artillery and missile attacks in eastern Ukraine, primarily in the Donetsk region after overtaking the adjacent Luhansk region. The city of Lysychansk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk, fell to Russian forces earlier this month.

Luhansk and Donetsk together make up the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking area of steel factories, mines and other industries that powered Ukraine's economy.

Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko, meanwhile, urged residents to evacuate as "quickly as possible."

"We are urging civilians to leave the region, where electricity, water and gas are in short supply after the Russian shelling," Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. "The fighting is intensifying, and people should stop risking their lives and leave the region."

On the battlefront, Russian and Ukrainian militaries are seeking to replenish their depleted stocks of unmanned aerial vehicles to pinpoint enemy positions and guide artillery strikes.

Both sides are looking to procure jamming-resistant, advanced drones that could offer a decisive edge in battle. Ukrainian officials say the demand for such technology is "immense" with crowdfunding efforts underway to raise the necessary cash.

In other developments:

• Russian-installed officials in southeastern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region announced that they planned to hold an early September referendum on incorporating the region into Russia. Large parts of Zaporizhzhia are under Russian control now, as is most of neighboring Kherson. Kremlin-backed administrations in both areas have declared their intentions to become part of Russia. Separatist leaders in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk "republics" have also announced similar plans.

• Russia's parliamentary speaker visited separatist-held areas in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, hours after Kremlin-installed officials in the country's south announced they would hold a referendum on joining Russia. According to Russian news agencies, Vyacheslav Volodin spoke of the need to harmonize legislation between Russia and the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in his address to the territory's self-proclaimed legislative assembly. He said Moscow and the separatists need to "create a single legal field" in the areas of health care, education, public utilities and social protections.

• Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed into law a bill banning the dissemination of information on Russian companies and individuals who could face international sanctions. The law explicitly bans from internet or media publication -- without written permission -- any information about transactions made or planned by Russian individuals or legal entities participating in foreign economic activity. It also suspends for three years the obligatory publication of key financial and governance information by major Russian state corporations.

Information for this article was contributed by Maria Varenikova and Andrew E. Kramer of The New York Times; and by Maria Grazia Murru and Hanna Arhirova of The Associated Press.





A Soviet MiG-21 fighter, part of a monument honoring the air forces of Ukraine, sits among burnedout vehicles Thursday after a Russian cruise missile struck in the central Ukraine city of Vinnytsia, killing at least 23 people and wounding dozens. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)











