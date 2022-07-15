Miyazaki’s influence front, center in ‘Deer King’





For nonfans who are a little familiar with Japanese animation, their awareness probably stems from franchises that cracked the general market like "Pokemon" or a Miyazaki film like "Spirited Away." And the latter undoubtedly influenced "The Deer King."

Co-directors Masashi Ando and Masayuki Miyaji have both worked on films with the Academy Award-winning anime director before, including the aforementioned "Spirited Away." Ando even worked on "Princess Mononoke," easily Miyazaki's most vicious title, and "The Deer King" almost seems like a spiritual successor to it. A few comparisons are unavoidable for those who have seen "Princess Mononoke," because they are so similar in theme, story, and setting.

THE STORY

"The Deer King" opens with a bit of historical background. Two nations, Aquafa and Zol, have been at war, with Zol now controlling most of Aquafa in the present day. But this victory didn't come easily. Within Aquafa, a deadly disease, Black Wolf Fever, was spread by wild dogs. Mysteriously, the disease only affected those from Zol. Those in Aquafa considered the disease punishment from the gods for Zol's invasion.

Eventually, the Black Wolf Fever infection numbers decreased, and Aquafa lost its independence. In the present day, a prisoner of war named Van (Ray Chase) toils in a salt mine controlled by Zol. The movie is quick to establish Van as a strong and stoic character. He lost his wife and child to the disease, and he was the only survivor among his fellow soldiers before being captured.

Despite possessing great strength, Van is not a violent individual. When a fellow prisoner collapses and drops his quarry, Van stops the guard from attacking him by merely pushing him back a little. He then picks up his fellow prisoner's spilled load and carries it in addition to his own with no words spoken. Van is a broken man keeping his head down.

It isn't long before wild dogs invade the mine and slaughter everyone with Black Wolf Fever. A wolf with one eye kills a woman and tries to steal a young girl she'd been caring for. When Van sees this, he jerks forward from where he's chained to a wall in his cell and reaches through the bars to pry open the wolf's jaws and release the girl.

The wolf bites his arm and then leaves both as Van snaps the chain holding him but passes out. Mysteriously, the disease doesn't kill Van or the girl. In fact, it grants them powers and connects them to nature, to life itself. When Van wakes up, he sees the girl trying to free him from his cell by pulling his arm through the bars. He gets up and uses his new abilities to escape, taking the girl, Yuna (Luciana VanDette), with him. They flee, seeking a peaceful life together. But as Black Wolf Fever spreads, and tensions grow between Aquafa and Zol, they find themselves drawn into renewed conflict.

SIMILAR THEMES

The trope of a strong man caring for a child that softens him as they travel is popular right now. Perhaps the modern trope owes some credit to a Japanese manga (comic) series called "Lone Wolf and Cub" published in 1970. In that story, an executioner named Ogami Itto travels with his 3-year-old son. And now "The Deer King" is making use of this same trope.

Miyazaki is often known for recurring themes in his movies, particularly anti-war and pro-environment messages, going back to one of his earliest works, "Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind" in 1984. And those same themes are found in "The Deer King."

Its story shares much in common with "Princess Mononoke," which Miyazaki released in 1997. A man, who only uses violence as a last resort, bitten by an infected animal, gains magical abilities and is caught up in a war while trying to protect someone dear to him. Both take place in magical forests and share conflicts between old religious beliefs/practices and new coming technology.

Where Ando and Miyaji differ in "The Deer King" is how complicated they try to make their story. Science (through modern medicine) plays a much heavier role in "The Deer King," with one of the central characters being a doctor named Hohsalle (Griffin Puatu) tracking Van to use his blood as a cure for Black Wolf Fever. And there's more politics mixed into the story with leaders of Aquafa trying to regain some measure of independence against Zol.

"The Deer King" is also a bit more mellow than "Princess Mononoke" and dials down the violence and gore a bit. What makes all these changes interesting is "The Deer King" is actually a shorter film by 15 minutes. Its story is a bit more layered, and the pacing is gradual, despite having less time to work with than Miyazaki's 1997 hit.

NO 3D ANIMATION

What animation traditionalists will appreciate about "The Deer King" is there's little to no 3DCG that's become so prevalent in American animation today. Even anime, which hasn't fully committed to 3DCG, has started to incorporate some into its movies that are still largely 2D animation. But "The Deer King" matches its predecessor in that it looks like an anime film that would have been released in the '90s. And that's not a bad thing.

Production I.G., known for its work on popular titles like "Ghost in the Shell," handled the film's art. The studio did a wonderful job providing natural-looking animation for how the wolves and deer move in this movie, pivotal since the animals get so much screen time.

Interestingly enough, the author (Nahoko Uehashi) behind "The Deer King" novels, which this new film is based on, also had another book series adapted into an anime by Production I.G. It's called "Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit."

Sadly, for American audiences who will want to read "The Deer King," the book series doesn't have an official English translation.

"The Deer King" has a limited theatrical release this week.





Stoic former soldier Van (voiced in English by Ray Chase) survives an attack by wild dogs only to be hunted by nefarious forces in Masashi Ando’s debut feature “The Deer King.”





