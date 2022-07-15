



• The country's next poet laureate, Ada Limon, has long thought of her work as a public art form. "I grew up with poetry being in the community," said Limon, a native of Sonoma, Calif. "It wasn't supposed to just be something read on page; it was supposed to be read out loud. I remember going to poetry readings at the bookstore where I worked when I was 16. It's the oral tradition. That part of poetry has always remained true to me." This week the Library of Congress announced that the 46-year-old Limon had been named the 24th U.S. poet laureate, officially called the Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry. Her 1-year term begins Sept. 29 with a traditional reading at the library, one of the laureate's few formal obligations. Limon, who succeeds Joy Harjo, is an award-winning and unusually popular poet, with her acclaimed collection "Bright Dead Things" selling more than 40,000 copies. She has published six books of poetry, most recently "The Hurting Kind," and also hosts the podcast "The Slowdown." "Ada Limon is a poet who connects," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said. "Her accessible, engaging poems ground us in where we are and who we share our world with. They speak of intimate truths, of the beauty and heartbreak that is living, in ways that help us move forward." The position was established in 1985. Laureates receive a $35,000 stipend and $5,000 for travel expenses, with the funding coming not from the government but a gift made decades ago by a philanthropist. While the job is officially based in Washington, the poets are not required to live there -- Limon will mostly work from her home in Lexington, Ky. -- and are generally free to shape the position around their passions. Limon is known in part for her poems about nature and hopes to give readings at parks and other settings that emphasize and celebrate our place in the world. "Poetry is a way to remember our relationship with the natural world is reciprocal," she said. "It's having a place to breathe and having a place to pay attention."

• Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, will interview the likes of Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion and Gloria Steinem for a streaming series. Apple TV+ said Thursday that "Gutsy" will debut Sept. 9. In the eight-part series, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and her daughter also talk to Dr. Jane Goodall, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and others. The series is based on the Clintons' book, "The Book of Gutsy Women."





Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary "Hillary" in New York o March 4, 2020. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)







In this undated photo provided by the Library of Congress, Ada Limón poses for a portrait in Washington. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the Library of Congress announced that Limón had been named the 24th U.S. poet laureate, officially called the Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry. Her 1-year term begins Sept. 29 with the traditional reading at the Library’s Coolidge Auditorium. (Shawn Miller/Library of Congress via AP)







