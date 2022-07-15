Southland hotel opens 89 rooms

The first phase of the new hotel project at the Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis has opened for business.

The casino operation opened 89 rooms on six floors earlier this month, according to a recent news release. The rooms include six of a planned 60 suites.

"We know our loyal casino patrons will want to take advantage of being able to stay overnight right at Southland, mere steps away with our new spacious casino floor and new bars and restaurants," Jeff Strang, Southland's senior director of marketing, said in a statement.

The $320 million project includes a 20-story hotel tower that will house 300 additional rooms along with 12 penthouse suites to open sometime in September. The project also calls for the spring opening of a 113,000-square-foot gambling floor.

-- John Magsam

New coalition forms for state broadband

A new group has been formed to help bring broadband internet access to the state.

Bentonville-based think tank Heartland Forward has formed a 15-member Arkansas Connectivity Coalition to support state and local communities as they plan and secure federal funds to make high-speed internet more accessible and affordable across Arkansas, according to a news release.

"The Arkansas Connectivity Coalition shares a common purpose of working to close the digital divide and ensure Arkansas is building a future that leverages high-speed internet to improve economic opportunity, education and health outcomes and effective delivery of services," said Heartland Forward chief program officer Angie Cooper.

Along with Heartland Forward, other groups making up the coalition include the Arkansas Black Mayors Association, Arkansas Community Foundation, Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Inc., Arkansas Farm Bureau, Arkansas Impact Philanthropy, Communities Unlimited, Diamond State Networks, Forward Arkansas, Holman Strategies, Runway Group, University of Arkansas-Department of Communication, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, Research and Extension, Winrock International and Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation.

-- John Magsam

State index finishes with slight tick up

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 709.78, up 0.27.

"Higher than anticipated monthly PPI data for June resulted in an early drop for equities which recovered from their lows for a second straight day as bearish sentiment and positioning appear to have discounted raised inflationary expectations," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.