$2,000 reward offered for information on I-40 underpass graffiti in North Little Rock

The mayor of North Little Rock is offering a $2,000 reward for information about the person responsible for the graffiti displayed on the Interstate 40 underpass in the Levy neighborhood at the intersection of West 33rd Street and Pike Avenue.

Mayor Terry Hartwick said on Friday morning that he is confident the graffiti is being painted repeatedly by one person, citing the style of graffiti and the writing.

According to Hartwick, the person has written words like "Thief" on the back of a sign on I-40 and has also painted on poles and sound barrier walls.

The city has cleaned up the graffiti five times already, and the supplies, time and manpower have cost North Little Rock roughly $4,000 to $5,000, Hartwick said.

The mayor said the graffiti has been popping up for about nine months, and often the artist is returning to repaint the same places after the city cleans them.

“It was one or two Thursdays ago we had it cleaned, and then by midnight Saturday it was back,” Hartwick said.

The North Little Rock mayor said city officials have already been receiving requests for police to investigate, adding that he is confident the city will find the person responsible.

“If he wants to paint so bad, I wish he’d come see me,” Hartwick said. “I don’t want him to go to jail, but I would like to see him get community service. There are lots of places around the city he can paint.”

The mayor said he wants the city to look better, but he is also worried for the safety of the person making the graffiti.

“He climbed up on steel poles to paint on the back of a sign on the interstate. If he slipped, he could fall through somebody’s windshield or be hit,” Hartwick said. “I am looking out for his safety, and he might not even know it.”

The city of North Little Rock has asked that anyone with information call the mayor’s office at (501) 975-8601.