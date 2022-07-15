Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Rochelle Stone, 54, of 561 Manor Loop in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Stone was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Amanda Thacker, 41, of 1220 S. Highland in Pine Bluff, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Thacker was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Travis Thomas, 40, of 105 E. Cascade Road in Winslow, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and domestic battering. Thomas was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.