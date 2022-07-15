Off the Wire

BASEBALL

HR Derby matchups set

The matchups are set for baseball's Home Run Derby. Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber will be the top seed Monday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles thanks to his 28 home runs through Wednesday -- most among the eight players in the field. Schwarber will face eighth-seeded Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, trying to become the first player to win three times in a row, is the No. 2 seed and will take on Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., the seventh seed. Third-seeded Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers, added to the American League roster Thursday as an injury replacement for George Springer for Tuesday's All-Star Game, will square off against 21-year-old Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez, the No. 6 seed. No. 4 seed Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals opposes fifth-seeded Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians. The seeds and matchups announced Thursday night by Major League Baseball were based on the home run totals of each player through Wednesday. Aaron Judge leads the majors in homers with 31 and is set to start the All-Star Game as the top vote-getter in the AL, but the New York Yankees star is not participating in the Derby.

Moustakas on IL

Mike Moustakas was placed on the injured list Thursday by the Cincinnati Reds without an injury designation, an indication the move was likely related to covid-19 protocols. The team recalled infielder/outfielder Max Schrock from Class AAA Louisville before its series finale against the New York Yankees. Moustakas, a corner infielder and designated hitter, is batting .210 with 5 homers and 20 RBI in 63 games. He homered in the second inning Wednesday night, one of three straight launched by the Reds in a span of five pitches from Yankees starter Luis Severino, who later left with an injury. Cincinnati has 17 players on the injured list. A three-time All-Star, the 33-year-old Moustakas is in the third season of a $64 million, four-year contract with the Reds that includes a club option for 2024.

Yankees bring back Wade

The New York Yankees reacquired utility player Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday for a player to be named or cash. The speedy Wade was assigned to Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 27-year-old hit .218 with 22 runs, 5 doubles, a homer and 8 RBI in 67 games with the Angels this season before being designated for assignment on July 3. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Class AAA Salt Lake on July 8. Wade was acquired by the Angels from the Yankees for a player to be named or cash on Nov. 22. Over parts of six major league seasons (2017-22), he has a .214 batting average with 24 doubles, 2 triples, 7 homers and 41 RBI in 331 games bouncing around the infield and outfield. He was selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2013 amateur draft and played his first five big league seasons in New York.

FOOTBALL

Oregon TE dies from fall

Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Ore., authorities said. The 22-year-old who was expected to play his fifth football season for the Ducks was found about 100 yards down a steep trail Wednesday afternoon at Triangle Lake. He was unresponsive and could not be revived by paramedics or bystanders, the Lane County sheriff's office said in statement. More specific details about his death weren't immediately available but authorities said it appeared to be accidental. Triangle Lake and the nearby Lake Creek Falls are a popular destination for swimmers who navigate naturally formed rock slides by inner tube and swim in several swimming holes. During his four seasons at Oregon, Webb recorded 31 receptions, 296 yards, and 4 touchdowns.

Former All-Pro retires

Former All-Pro offensive tackle Mitch Schwartz, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years in 2019, announced his retirement Thursday because of lingering effects from a back injury. The 33-year-old Schwartz, who had played in 134 consecutive games with Cleveland and Kansas City, hurt his back against Buffalo in October 2020. He had surgery in the offseason and skipped last year in the hopes of making a full recovery. Schwartz played 7,849 snaps between the start of his career, when the Browns selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft, and his injury in Week 6 of the 2020 season. Along the way, Schwartz became the anchor for an offensive line that helped the Chiefs rally past San Francisco in the Super Bowl. Schwartz was voted a first-team All-Pro in 2018. He also was picked to the second team on three occasions.

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber follows through after hitting a home run against Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

