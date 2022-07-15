OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Family struggles to grow roots amid frequent moves

Dear Abby: My husband, my child and I have moved six times over an eight year period. Some of the moves were within months of each other. All of them were for financial or emotional reasons. The last one took us an hour and a half away from where we had been living for many years. We had formed relationships there, and our child had built friendships. We loved the area and school. We decided to buy a house after renting, but struggled to find a place in our budget. Instead, we bought in another area we liked.

We have been here three months now, and we all regret the move. We miss our old friends, our child misses the old school and we are unhappy in the new house. I think my child and I may have developed depression. Our child’s grades have slipped, and they have no new friends.

We are debating returning to the area we loved so much. Family and friends are giving us grief about all the moves, and I know they’ll do it again. We are at a loss as to why we moved away and would like an outside honest opinion. Is it OK to move back to an area we loved and had roots in? — Wandering In Indiana

Dear Wandering: You state that finances had a lot to do with your nomadic lifestyle. That’s a valid reason for moving. I don’t think you should quickly move again. All of the moves you mentioned may be the reason your child is having difficulty making friends, which takes time. The administrators at your child’s new school may be able to help if you explain to them what’s going on.

As to your own depression, if you can afford it, I suggest some sessions with a psychologist or social worker. If, after that, your family still can’t adjust, return to the community from which you came without making apologies to anyone (and with my blessing).

Dear Abby: I’ve been married for 21 years. I learned a few days ago that my husband has a 9-year-old daughter from an affair I never knew about. I’m disgusted. Now he wants her to move in! I don’t hate her, but I don’t like kids.

I’m the only one who is employed. He doesn’t try to find a job, and I’m also treated like a live-in housekeeper. He refuses to help with housework. If the kid moves in, I’ll be cleaning up after two people, plus trying to cope with depression due to trauma.

I can only take so much. He keeps harassing me about having her stay, and he says that if I don’t accept her, I don’t accept him. I’m ready to ask him to leave. — Fed Up In Pennsylvania

Dear Fed Up: After 21 years of carrying the load for your freeloader husband, rather than shoulder more responsibility by taking in this child, what you should do is consult a lawyer. It’s time you started taking care of yourself, because by now it should be apparent that he never will.

