100 years ago

July 15, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- Work will begin Monday on the original district of District No. 57, which is composed of eight blocks on Fourteenth Avenue from Laurel to Ash street and one block on Oak between Thirteenth and Fourteenth avenues. The contract price of the original district is $21,275.97. Several annexations to the district recently were ruled illegal by the Supreme Court and they will be formed into separate paving districts.

50 years ago

July 15, 1972

• The American Party became a recognized political party in Arkansas again Friday, giving it the right to have its presidential and vice president candidates on the ballot of the general election November 7. ... Secretary of State Kelly Bryant announced Friday that the American party had enough valid signatures on petitions to be recognized as a political party, in compliance with a new state law. Under the law, minor parties that want recognition and a place on the ballot must submit petitions signed by qualified electors equal in number to 7 percent of the total vote in the last governor's election.

25 years ago

July 15, 1997

• A divided state Supreme Court abolished Monday a requirement that police inform unarrested people they don't have to go to the police station and submit to questioning. The decision came after justices denied a new trial to Albert Bell, a teenager convicted as an accomplice in the Dec. 15, 1992, shooting deaths of two people at Cloud's Grocery Store in Casscoe. Adopted by the court in December 1975 and in effect since Jan. 1, 1976, the rule titled "Warning to Persons Asked to Appear at a Police Station" states: "If a law enforcement officer acting pursuant to this rule requests any person to come to or remain at a police station, prosecuting attorney's office or other similar place, he shall take such steps as are reasonable to make clear that there is no legal obligation to comply with such a request." Historically, the court has interpreted the rule to mean officers must verbally advise a person that he or she does not have to comply with a police request to submit to questioning. In Monday's case, the court said police still must inform people of the law, but a verbal statement will be only one factor in deciding whether police complied with warning rule.

10 years ago

July 15, 2012

• The Arkansas National Guard named its first female general officer Saturday, promoting Patricia "Trish" Anslow to the rank of brigadier general as assistant adjutant general for the Arkansas Army National Guard. ... Anslow deployed with the 20th Airborne Engineer Brigade in 1990 during the Persian Gulf War and later served as adjutant of the 30th Engineer Battalion before leaving active duty for the National Guard. Over the 19 years she's spent in the Arkansas National Guard, Anslow has served in a variety of construction, facility and combat engineer command and staff positions. In her new role as assistant adjutant general, she will oversee the state's military facilities and training centers. ... Anslow serves as chief of the Planning and Environmental Division of the Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.