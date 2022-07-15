Pea Ridge council to consider salary for new mayor, insurance for outgoing mayor

PEA RIDGE -- The salary for the incoming mayor and insurance and retirement for the outgoing mayor are items on the agenda for the City Council meeting slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree, who has held the post for the past 28 years, has announced he will not seek reelection.

City attorney Shane Perry sent copies of two state statutes regarding retirement benefits and health insurance to council members as well as a sample ordinance prepared by the Arkansas Municipal League. He said consideration of health insurance should begin now in preparation for Crabtree's retirement and the city's discussion of the city budget.

The mayor's current salary is $50,000. That salary was set during the Dec. 29, 2014, City Council meeting after Crabtree won reelection.

For the past few municipal elections, the City Council has adjusted the salary for the next term.

Pea Ridge Ordinance 513 requires the City Council to set the mayor's salary for the coming term during the June or July meeting prior to the filing period for the new term, according to City Clerk Sandy Button.

The City Council sets the salary, and council members have debated setting a base salary for the past few elections, saying that an inexperienced person should not earn the same as an experienced person.

Crabtree was first elected in 1994 and took office in January 1995. The salary for the part-time position was $250 a month.

In September 2004, the position became a full-time position, and the salary was set at $36,000 by Ordinance 356. According to that ordinance, the council is to adjust the pay on or before its first regularly scheduled meeting in December.

In December 2006, the council approved Ordinance 435, setting the salary at $38,674.44 annually.

In a special meeting Dec. 30, 2008, the council amended the ordinance that sets the mayor's salary and changed the date from December to September.

During the September 2010 City Council meeting, council members reduced the mayor's salary from $40,000 to $26,050 for the term which would begin Jan. 1, 2011.

In July 2014, the council agreed to set the base salary for mayor at $25,000 for the upcoming term. Crabtree's salary was $45,000 in 2014.