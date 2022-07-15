PREP FOOTBALL: Fayetteville gets defensive in first game of Southwest Elite 7-on-7 tourney

SPRINGDALE -- The Fayetteville Bulldogs began the 13th Southwest Elite 7-on-7 Showcase at Shiloh Christian with defense on Thursday.

Seniors Connor Shelby and Bo Nolen, and junior Eli Rose intercepted passes in the opening game of the two-day tournament to help Fayetteville to a 35-8 over Harding Academy in the first game of pool play.

"When you look at us, we're young at a lot of places," Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said. "It's good for those guys to come out here and get a lot of reps. They're getting better every day we get out there. They're getting about 20 minutes of football every day plus we practice on Wednesdays to there should be some progression going forward."

Nolen didn't start last season but did log significant playing time in the Bulldogs' run to War Memorial Stadium and the Class 7A championship game.

He's taken on a leadership role this season.

"I definitely feel like me and a few other guys are the main guys that have gotten real reps in a varsity game," Nolen said. "I feel like I'm in a leadership position along with some of the other guys on defense."

Nolen, Shelby and Rose and their defensive teammates celebrated their interceptions like it was a Friday night during the fall.

"It's energy," Nolen said. "It's fun when you're picking the other team off."

Fayetteville lost most of its starters off last year's 7A-West championship team to graduation, making the summer 7-on-7 circuit vital to preparing for the upcoming season.

"One of the biggest things is just getting out there against another team and getting reps and competition," Nolen said. "Also, we're guarding guys without our defensive linemen so it's worst-case scenario. Most of the time, they're not going to get five seconds but you've got to guard them for five seconds so it's good for you."

Also, the Bulldogs have turned the defense over to coaches De'vonte Britt and Derek Davis with former defensive coordinator Kenneth Chick moving to Springdale.

Britt mostly took care of the secondary while Davis coached the defensive linemen the last few seasons.

"It's been pretty seamless," Davis said.

The coaches also celebrated the interceptions on Thursday, which in 7-on-7 play accounted for nine points.

"It's always good to get a turnover," Brick said. "That's what we pride ourselves on. We practice it and rep it all the time so when it comes to fruition in a competitive situation we love that."

Fayetteville finished 2-4 in pool C play on Thursday.

Lincoln Christian earned the top seed in Pool C with a 34-29 win over Muskogee, which won its first five games in pool play.

Bentonville earned the top seed in Pool B, going 5-1. The Tigers fell behind Heritage Hall JV, 15-0, before scoring the final 29 points for the win.

Van Buren went 4-1-1 in Pool B, losing only to Jenks, Okla., 34-28, when Jenks throw a 40-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds left to crack a 28-28 tie.

Van Buren also was tied by Glendale, Mo., 24-24, after the Pointers led late but a defensive stop allowed Glendale to tie the game with one play left.

"Both of those teams obviously everybody knows Glendale is going to play and Jenks has good athletes," Van Buren coach Moe Henry said. "Glendale beat us pretty bad at the Arkansas Tournament. I'm real proud of the progress that we're making. It's just little things. Glendale ended up tying us when we were up and didn't execute very well at the end of the clock. Then against Jenks, we came from behind and score and execute, then come out on defense and let it go."

In Pool A, Shiloh Christian was undefeated in six games, capping the night with a 17-16 win over Stillwater.

Double-elimination bracket play will begin at 9 a.m. today. The championship game will be held at 4:40 p.m., with a second one if needed slated for 5:10 p.m.