Royals top Jays without 10 unvaccinated players

TORONTO -- Northwest Arkansas Naturals callup Angel Zerpa pitched five innings to win for the first time as a big league starter, Bobby Witt Jr. hit a tiebreaking home run and the depleted Kansas City Royals overcame the absence of 10 unvaccinated players to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Thursday.

Fellow callup Nate Eaton hit his first career homer as the Royals won for the fifth time in six games.

Foreign nationals who aren't vaccinated against covid-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, which means they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Among the 10 players on Kansas City's 26-man roster who stayed home were All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks), two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield, future cornerstones Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor.

Also barred were first baseman Hunter Dozier, right-handed starters Brad Keller and Brady Singer, reliever Dylan Coleman and backup catcher Cam Gallagher.

"We just abide by the rules that are given to us," Manager Mike Matheny said before the game. "It's not how we'd design it but it is where we are and now we move forward."

The Royals recalled infielder Nick Pratto and selected Eaton, infielder Michael Massey, catcher Freddy Fermin and outfielder Brewer Hicklen from Class AAA Omaha. Infielder Maikel Garcia, catcher Sebastian Rivero and left-hander Zerpa were recalled from Class AA Northwest Arkansas.

Pratto was in the starting lineup at first base and Eaton was in center field with Rivero catching Zerpa (2-0), who allowed one run and four hits, walked two and struck out two.

Nicky Lopez doubled off Kevin Gausman to begin the fifth and scored on a base hit by Edward Olivares, who was thrown out trying for a double. Witt followed with his 13th home run.

MARINERS 6, RANGERS 5 Ty France hit a two-run single in the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied from a four-run deficit and beat the Texas Rangers, extending their winning streak to 11 games. Seattle's win streak is the second-longest in club history behind the 2001 Mariners, who won 15 straight.

GUARDIANS 4, TIGERS 0 Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 12 and extended his scoreless streak to 21 innings, leading Cleveland past Detroit. McKenzie (7-6) pitched eight dominant innings, giving up five singles and walking none.

RAYS 5, RED SOX 4 Taylor Walls and Yandy Diaz had two-run singles during a five-run outburst in the seventh inning, helping Tampa Bay beat Boston to complete a four-game sweep. Jalen Beeks (Prairie Grove/Arkansas Razorbacks) got his first save since Aug, 19, 2020.

WHITE SOX 12, TWINS 2 Luis Robert hit his first grand slam, Johnny Cueto pitched six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins to extend their winning streak to three games

ASTROS 3, ANGELS 2 (10) Jeremy Pena drove in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning of the Houston Astros' 13th victory in 16 games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 4 Kyle Wright earned his 11th victory to tie for the major league lead and Atlanta beat Washington in the opener of a four-game series. Michael Harris II, Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson homered for Atlanta, which has won five of its last seven.

MARLINS 3, PIRATES 2 (11) Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) atoned for a costly error with a two-run triple in the 11th and Miami edged Pittsburgh. Anderson originally was ruled to have been hit by a pitch from Wil Crowe (3-6), but the Pirates successfully challenged, saying it hit his bat first. Anderson then sent a drive to deep right center that scored Jesus Aguilar and Avisail Garcia.

DODGERS 4, CARDINALS 0 Tyler Anderson pitched six shutout innings, Gavin Lux hit a two-run homer and Los Angeles blanked St. Louis. Anderson (10-1) scattered 3 hits, struck out 4 and walked 2 while needing 88 pitches to get through six innings.

ROCKIES 8, PADRES 5 Randal Grichuk doubled twice and drove in three runs, C.J. Cron had two hits in his return to the starting lineup, and Colorado Rockies beat San Diego. Cron, the Rockies' lone All-Star selection, missed three of the last five games with a wrist injury suffered Friday night at Arizona.

METS 8, CUBS 0 Carlos Carrasco pitched six sharp innings, Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso homered, and the New York Mets handed the Chicago Cubs their seventh straight loss.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 7, YANKEES 6 (10) Joey Votto lined a tiebreaking double in a three-run 10th inning for his second go-ahead hit of the night, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Yankees to earn an unexpected series win. Last in the NL Central, the Reds took two of three at Yankee Stadium from the top team in the majors.





