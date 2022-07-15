State recognizes Lakeside school

HOT SPRINGS -- Lakeside Primary School was one of 10 schools in the state to be presented the Reading Initiative for Student Excellence School Award by the Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education at this week's ADE Summit at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Lakeside was honored with the award for its efforts to build and grow strong reading programs. For a school to be a recipient, more than 75% of its teachers must have completed the R.I.S.E. Academy Phase 1 training, which was completed by 100% of Lakeside Primary's teachers. Teams also make site visits to see whether schools have a culture of reading and practice community collaboration.

Bruce Orr, Lakeside assistant superintendent, said there must be a great understanding of the science of reading and that it must be evident in the school's curriculum, daily instruction and student learning.

"The first thing, for me, is I think it is a complete team award," he said. "When I think back to when the R.I.S.E. was kind of coming down, which was a big instructional change for not only Lakeside but a vast majority of the schools in Arkansas, I was really impressed by how quickly our primary staff got on board.

"Once they saw the research and they saw the data behind it, I mean, I remember talking with several of them and they were like, 'It makes sense. It's a change we have to make for our kids. We want to do what's best for our kids,' and they really got on board."

He credited the openness and teamwork shown by the staff as to how they were able to achieve the award and gave special recognition to Lakeside Primary Principal Bambi Norman and literacy coach Angelia Arguello.

"You know, you obviously can't turn a building like that and have those great things without having a great leader. So I would definitely, specifically, comment on Bambi Norman's leadership during the last few years in getting us to the award. And we also have an academic coach, Angelia Arguello, who has really played a big role too. And Angelia has done so much work too, I mean, so it really is a team effort," he said.

The other nine schools in the state to receive the award included Acorn Elementary School, of the Ouachita River School District; Bob Folsom Elementary School, of the Farmington School District; Clinton Elementary School, of the Clinton School District; Evening Star Elementary School, of the Bentonville School District; Perritt Primary School, of the Arkadelphia School District; Randall G. Lynch Middle School, of the Farmington School District; Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School, of the Jonesboro School District; Ward Central Elementary School, of the Cabot School District; and Watson Primary School, of the Huntsville School District.