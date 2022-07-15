COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UALR men's, women's conference schedules released

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock released its men's and women's basketball schedules Thursday for the upcoming season. It will be both teams' first season in the Ohio Valley Conference.

All 18 dates will feature a doubleheader format with the women playing first, followed by the men.

The Trojans will begin OVC play Dec. 29 with Tennessee-Martin at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. Their regular-season finale will be Feb. 25 at Lindenwood.

The OVC Tournament will be March 1-4, held at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Gibson nominated for NCAA top award

Former University of Arkansas standout Danielle Gibson has been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year award, the NCAA announced Thursday.

The award, established in 1991, recognizes the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female collegiate student-athletes from all three NCAA divisions. Next, conference offices will select their nominees for the award and each conference's nominee will be announced by the NCAA in August.

Gibson is the program's first two-time NFCA All-American. She set single-season schools records in batting average (.445), hits (81), RBI (70) and total bases (155) as a senior.

She was previously recognized as a top-10 finalist for USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year to go along with NFCA First-Team All-American, NFCA First Team All-South Region, First Team All-SEC, SEC All-Defensive Team, SEC Community Service Team and CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-America distinctions. Gibson led the SEC in RBI (33) and total bases (65) during league play and tied for the lead in home runs with 10. She also became Arkansas' all-time RBI and total-bases leader in 2022.

Gibson is currently pursuing a professional career with Athletes Unlimited (AU) after participating in the league's inaugural AUX season in California.

Riley named GAC Female Athlete of the Year

Arkansas Tech two-sport standout Tymber Riley was named the Great American Conference Female Athlete of the Year on Thursday.

Riley, a former multisport standout at Bentonville High, became the sixth softball player, but first volleyball player lauded as GAC Female Athlete of the Year. She matched the feat of former Golden Suns Rosie Silva, Rebecka Surtevall and Jalissa Gum as the four Golden Suns named Female Athlete of the Year.

In volleyball, Riley helped Tech win its fifth GAC Championship title, and first since 2017. She placed on the All-GAC First Team after ranking in the top five in both kills and points per set. In softball, she guided the program to its fourth-straight GAC Championship victory. Riley became the first Golden Sun named GAC Player of the Year. She led the conference in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, hits, runs scored, home runs, doubles and total bases.

She earned All-America honors from both the D2CCA and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. She added Academic All-District honors in volleyball and All-America honors in softball.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UAFS completes schedule

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has finalized its 2022 schedule, with the Lions playing 28 matches this fall.

The schedule features two tournaments, 16 Lone Star Conference matches, four matches against 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and an LSC Crossover weekend.

UAFS starts the season with the Reddie-Tiger Invitational on Aug. 26-27, playing two matches each on the campuses of Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia.

The Lions will embark on their longest road trip of the season Labor Day weekend, flying north to Fairbanks, Alaska. There they will take part in the Nanook Classic facing off against Black Hills State, Findlay, Alaska-Anchorage and host Alaska-Fairbanks.

Lone Star action begins Sept. 16-17 when the Lions visit Lubbock Christian and Eastern New Mexico. The home opener for the Lions is Sept. 21 against Oklahoma Christian.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas finalizes 2022 matchups

The University of Arkansas has officially announced its 2022 schedule.

The Razorbacks look to continue the success of the historic 2021 season, which led to the team's first NCAA Elite Elite appearance, and a program-best 19 wins.

The season kicks off with an exhibition match at Kansas at 7 p.m. Aug. 10, followed by 17 regular-season contests. Razorback Field will host nine of those games.

The Razorbacks will open the regular season on the road for the second straight year, facing Saint Louis on Aug. 18.

Arkansas will square off against six other nonconference opponents, including DePaul (Aug. 21), Oklahoma, (Aug. 25), Arkansas State (Aug. 28), Western Michigan (Sept. 1), Michigan State (Sept. 4) and BYU (Sept. 8).

The Razorbacks will look to repeat their 2021 SEC regular season title, beginning conference play on the road at Mississippi State on Sept. 16.

Seven of Arkansas' opponents appeared in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including runner-up BYU.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Naturals' Marsh named to Futures Game

Northwest Arkansas starting pitcher Alec Marsh has been named to the American League's roster for the 2022 All-Star Futures Game this weekend at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Marsh, currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 10 prospect in the Kansas City Royals' organization, replaces 2021 Natural Nick Pratto on the roster.

Marsh was drafted 70th overall by Kansas City in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Arizona State University in the Competitive Balance B Round. Across 35 starts over parts of three professional seasons, Marsh has struck out 185 batters in 130 innings.

In his second year with the Naturals, Marsh has made a team-best 16 starts this year, with 105 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings (13.25 K/9). He ranks second in the Texas League with his 105 strikeouts and third among all Class AA pitchers in 2022.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services