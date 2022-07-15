'988' suicide hotline starts Saturday; number caused Central Arkansas to switch to 10-digit dialing

Starting Saturday, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number will be changing from a 1-800 number to 988. It’s the nation’s first three-digit mental health crisis hotline, and the reason Central Arkansas' 501 area code switched to 10-digit dialing for landlines last year.

Rebecca Brubaker, the executive director of the Arkansas Crisis Center, said the change will be good for those seeking help with suicidal thoughts.

The Arkansas Crisis Center, located in Rogers, is one of three suicide prevention call centers in the state. Both the Arkansas Crisis Center and the Arkansas Lifeline Call Center, opened by the Arkansas Department of Health in 2018, serve every county in the state.

The crisis center works to answer calls from their own hotline and takes calls from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Brubaker said only about 25% of their current calls come from the national entity.

“We’re expecting calls to increase starting tomorrow,” Brubaker said Friday. “Eventually everyone will know what 988 number is. It’s easier to remember and much more accessible.”

In Arkansas, the 501 area code already had a 988 central office code — the three digits that follow the area code. Because of that, the Federal Communications Commission last year began requiring all callers in the 501 area code to dial that code, even for local calls.

The change primarily affects landlines because most wireless and internet calling already requires 10-digit dialing, according to the FCC.

Jacob Smith, the substance misuse and injury prevention section chief for the state Health Department, said the new 988 number will make it easier for people to get the help they need.

“They can remember 'for a physical emergency contact 911, for an emotional emergency call 988,'” Smith said.

According to Smith, this will take a burden off of law enforcement and 911 operators, and it will also benefit those receiving help.

“It will help bridge the gap,” Smith said. “Sometimes there can be a stigma associated with law enforcement coming out. Some people are afraid they might be going to jail if police come out.”

Some law enforcement officials across the state are making an effort to better help those in a mental health crisis.

A Johnson County deputy helped woman in the midst of a mental health crisis on Saturday, officials said.

Cpl. Nancy Patton was advised that there was a woman sitting on a moving train and directed dispatch to contact the railroad company to get the train stopped.

Patton said Friday that when she approached the scene, she found a woman sitting outside the train with two bags. The woman said she’d gotten on at Little Rock and that she didn’t know where she was going.

According to Patton, she took the woman to the station and then went to get her something to eat. She was then advised that the woman was missing from New York and was schizophrenic.

Patton was able to get in contact with the woman’s parents, who would have to travel from New York to Arkansas.

“The complete distress in [the] mom’s voice, I had not heard in a long time. I felt the compassion. I felt the need to find her child,” Patton said.

Patton said the parents asked if deputies could charge her for being on the train in order to keep her there.

“I will not charge somebody with a mental health issue or special needs if I do not have to,” Patton said. “Because they don’t understand what they are being punished with. So I told them to let me see what I could come up with.”

Over the next few days while the woman’s parents were traveling to Arkansas, Patton was able to get the woman a hotel room, bring her food and take her out to eat. Patton even took the woman swimming.

The deputy said she gained experience in working with those in mental crisis from her line of work and her special needs daughter.

“Most schizophrenics' families completely cut ties with them and we have to be their advocates,” Patton said.

The woman was able to get committed in order to receive help and is safe, according to Patton.

Patton advised fellow law enforcement to be mindful about approaching people in mental crisis, to use careful speech and not to get aggressive.

“To listen and observe is the best tool that you can use. That’s where you’re going to see the signs. Seek all education that you can on people with mental illnesses,” Patton said.

In Little Rock, three officers were honored with the Life Saving award on Thursday.

Kyle Dodson, Michael Martin and William Smith were officers who responded to an incident on May 12 and rescued a hearing-impaired man sitting on the ledge of a parking deck.

Mark Edwards, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said the award is given for an act that results in the saving or preservation of a life or lives that would have been lost without help or direct action.

“When officers get a call, the more knowledge they have, the better equipped they are,” Edwards said. “Here they realized they weren’t going to be able to go up and just start talking to him.”

The new Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, according to both Smith and Brubaker, has protocols in place to make sure those needing 911 assistance and those needing 988 counseling are able to get the help they are seeking.

“I think [988] will absolutely be a game changer, a step in the right direction,” Patton said.

The previous Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, 1-800-273-TALK, will still be usable for the the foreseeable future and connect those in need with the same resources.