Super Quiz: The Penultimate

1. The penultimate letter of the alphabet.

2. The penultimate day of the year.

3. The penultimate sign of the Zodiac.

4. "The Hound of the Baskervilles" was this author's penultimate novel about Sherlock Holmes.

5. Based on greatest length, what is the penultimate in the top three longest rivers?

6. The penultimate syllable in the word "appropriate."

7. The penultimate plague inflicted on Egypt in the Bible.

8. The penultimate chapter of this novel by Charles Dickens is "The Knitting Done."

9. What did God create on the penultimate day of creation, the sixth day?

ANSWERS:

1. Y

2. Dec. 30

3. Aquarius

4. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

5. Amazon River

6. "pri"

7. Darkness

8. "A Tale of Two Cities"

9. Land animals, including humans