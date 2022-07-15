Tale of two counties

The headline that caught my eye was "A Look at the Highest Earning Counties in Arkansas."

State rankings across all kinds of categories have become common and popular, thanks to outfits like WalletHub, Morgan Quitno Press and others. Arkansas' rank varies, depending on what's being measured, but it often winds up lumped in the low 40s.

The Natural State isn't a holistic, homogeneous band of folks simply representing 1 percent of the national population, however. Like other states, it's subdivided into counties, and the differences among and between the 75 counties in Arkansas can be vast.

Daily life is dictated in many ways by county residence, under which falls townships and municipalities. Much of how we live and work and learn is determined by the county we call home.

This is why statewide statistics can often be so misleading; a few outlier cities or counties can skew the entire state average on metrics for crime, education, housing, etc. County rankings and comparisons within the state don't get as much publicity, and yet can sometimes serve up more meaningful data.

The highest-earning county in Arkansas was no surprise. Benton is Arkansas' second-most-populous county and home to Walmart headquarters. Geographically, it's also the farthest westward.

Across the state on almost exactly the same latitude, Mississippi County reaches the most eastward. Size-wise, Benton and Mississippi counties have nearly the same square mileage (884 versus 920), but beyond that, disparities proliferate--and reach extreme magnitudes.

Benton County was named for a longtime Missouri senator famous for engineering the Manifest Destiny expansion; six other states have counties named for him. Mississippi County is named for the river that forms its eastern boundary.

In county rankings, Benton is a frequent state champion or runner-up. In addition to household income, Benton County ranks first in health outcomes, lowest poverty rate and overall best county to live in Arkansas (and 51st in the nation).

Benton County ranks second in most college graduates, population density and best school district. The Bentonville and Rogers school districts are second and fourth, respectively, in the state for average teacher salary.

Mississippi County's population today is a fraction of Benton County's, but that wasn't always the case. In the 1970 Census count of counties, Mississippi had 62,060 residents compared to Benton's 50,476.

But Benton County has seen population growth of 25 percent or more in the last six censuses. Mississippi has lost population in each of the last seven.

In county rankings, Mississippi ranges from middling on down. On the highest-earning county list, Mississippi County came in 36th. It ranks 17th in overall best county to live in Arkansas and 21st in population density (but its people per square mile measure is almost 90 percent smaller than Benton's).

Mississippi County ranks 47th in most college graduates, 69th for poverty rate in Arkansas, and 73rd for health outcomes. It didn't place a school district in the top 30, and none of its schools cracked the top 50 districts in average teacher salary (Manila came in 51st).

Drilling down to specific numbers draws even more manifest distinctions. Benton County's population is closing in on 300,000, while Mississippi County's has dwindled to barely topping 40,000--an almost eight times difference.

Median household income in Benton County is 66 percent higher than in Mississippi County ($71,556 versus $42,986). Benton's median home value ($183,400) is more than twice that of Mississippi's ($84,500).

The poverty rate in Mississippi County (25.7 percent) is three times higher than in Benton County (8.6 percent).

Mississippi County is a river delta county, its flat topography supremely fit for cultivating row crops and rice fields (local farmers plant more than 400,000 acres annually, and Mississippi leads all counties in cotton acreage). Its maximum elevation is only 265 feet above sea level.

Benton County is home to 34 summits, ridges, ranges and other features appropriate to its plateau position in the Ozark Mountains. Its rolling prairie, timbered lands (featuring roughly 200,000 acres of wooded territory) and several springs make it exceptionally scenic through all seasons. Its elevation averages between 1,400 and 1,600 feet, with a high point topping 1,800 feet.

Other than latitude and land mass, the two counties are mostly a study in contrast--oftentimes occupying opposite ends of the spectrum.

Except on one other measure, that is.

Politically, Benton County sits among deep-red counties and Mississippi County crests a line of blue ones. And yet, despite all manner of dissimilarities, a look at the ballot counts from the 2020 presidential election reveals a striking and surprising commonality.

Donald Trump got 61.7 percent of the vote in Benton County, and 59.1 percent in Mississippi County.

Differences, even great or challenging ones, don't have to mean divisiveness. And with a mega-steel mill coming, Mississippi County appears flush with opportunity that can transform itself and the region.

Thirty years later, the north star for conservative success in the midterms might be a new twist on an old admonition: It's the economy, Einstein.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.