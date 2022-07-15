Where the ‘Crawdads’ review is

I have been told that one of the things studio executives tend to ask when someone pitches them on an idea for a new movie is "what's the IP?"

They mean what is the intellectual property? What novel, comic book, magazine or newspaper story is the prospective film based on? It seems it's a lot easier to sell something if the idea has been sold before.

"Where the Crawdads Sing" is excellent intellectual property; it is a remarkably successful first novel (author Delia Owens is a respected nature writer and zoologist, trying her hand at fiction) that remains on the bestseller lists for the better part of three years. Reese Witherspoon selected it for her book club and signed on as one of the producers of the current film, which I decided not to review.

Because I really didn't like the book.

Actually, that's not fair. I didn't finish the book -- I only read a couple of chapters. I don't remember much about why I put the book aside, only that I didn't think it was something that I wanted to review. I remember thinking that it bore some resemblance to the 2012 film "Beasts of the Southern Wild" (which I liked a lot).

I was only mildly surprised when the book exploded -- novels that become bestsellers rarely hold much appeal for me. But given that I hadn't cared for the book, it is better that I not review the film.

So I assigned a review. And then, because these things happen, the critic missed the screening. So unless something happens in the next couple of hours (it's Tuesday morning, people of the future) we're not going to have a review of "Where the Crawdads Sing."

I have contacted a couple of publicists and some studio folk to ask for a screening link to the movie, and if someone sends me one I'll watch and review it, though I'm not particularly hopeful.

(Just got back my first response; I hadn't meant to ask her for help since the film isn't being distributed by her company but she's in my address book so she should know the risks. She says it's not her film, but she's forwarding it to someone she thinks may be able to help. So we're not dead yet.)

Anyway, while we're waiting, I might as well say that I'm hopeful the movie version of "Where the Crawdads Sing" might be pretty good. Because some great movies have been made from middling books. And genuinely great literature rarely transfers to the screen.

I can watch anything with David Strathairn in it, and while I didn't care for the miniseries "Under the Banner of Heaven" (in part because of the way the series diverged from Jon Krakauer's book) I did admire British actor Daisy Edgar-Jones' performance in it. She could play a credible Marsh Girl.

Also, Lucy Alibar -- who wrote the screenplay for "Beasts of the Southern Wild" and the original play from which the film was adapted -- wrote the "Crawdads" script.

So there are reasons to be hopeful "Crawdads" is a decent movie. I feel like I can give it a fair shake -- if I get a chance.

...

OK, I'm back, on Tuesday afternoon, with bad and good news.

No one came through with a screening link, but the Associated Press has moved a wire review of the movie by Katie Walsh, whose work I enjoy. We don't run a lot of her reviews because we try to review everything in house; we think it benefits our readers to have consistent voices writing about movies with whom they can form a sort of relationship, even if they know they want to avoid the movies that a given critic likes. A lot of wire reviews don't meet our standards for quality -- we don't want book report-style pieces or thumbs up-or-down verdicts. (There are some wire reviews we will not run.)

But Katie is OK. We'll run her review, and lead the section with Keith Garlington's review of "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," the IP of which is a 1958 novel by American sportswriter Paul Gallico called "Mrs. 'Arris Goes to Paris."

I am experiencing a bit of a Mandela effect with this movie -- I could have sworn it came out a couple of years ago. (It has been adapted for TV three times, most recently in 1992, with Angela Lansbury, Diana Rigg, and Omar Sharif in the cast.)

My confusion is more attributable to the fact I was vaguely familiar with the novel -- I remember it in my aunt's bookcase when I was a child -- and that I probably heard stories about it beginning filming in October 2020. I probably read stories about the production coming together even before then. Anyway, Keith and just about every other critic who has seen it likes it.

So that's squared away. Now if I can just find out something about "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank."

