WIND SURGE 11, TRAVELERS 5

Arkansas lost for the fourth consecutive time in falling at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan., behind 15 Wichita hits.

Andrew Bechtold, Cole Sturgeon and Chris Williams, the Wind Surge's No. 4-6 hitters, combined to go 9 for 15 with 6 runs and 7 RBI as all 9 Wind Surge batters recorded hits. Williams hit two home runs and Bechtold added another.

Bryan Sammons (2-5) got the win for Wichita, despite allowing 5 runs on a walk and 3 hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Arkansas starter Levi Stoudt (6-6) allowed 7 runs, 6 earned, on 8 hits and a walk in 4 innings. Blake Weiman allowed 4 runs on 5 hits in the following 2 innings of relief.

The Travelers, which had five hits for the contest, scored four of their five runs in the sixth inning on Cade Marlowe's RBI single and Jake Anchia's three-run home run.

Marlowe was the lone Trav with multiple hits, going 2 for 4.