Woman charged in 3 stabbings, police chase that ended in crash

HOT SPRINGS -- A 50-year-old woman is facing multiple felony charges in the stabbings of three people in two counties, the attempted stabbing of a fourth, and a police chase that ended with a vehicle being forced off the road on East Grand in Hot Springs Wednesday night.

Jeanine Marie Downin, 50, will be charged with two counts of first-degree battery and aggravated assault for her actions in addition to any other charges from the incident, a news release from the Saline County sheriff's office said.

The first victim, a Hispanic man, was stabbed at the construction site for a Big Red Valero gas station at the intersection of Arkansas 128 and U.S. 70, or East Grand, in Garland County shortly after 5 p.m., according to the release obtained Thursday.

A second man was later stabbed in the chest at the Big Red Valero at 11580 U.S. 70 in Saline County as he aired up a tire, the release said, adding that a female employee of the Valero was stabbed in the upper arm outside the store before the attacker fled.

All three stabbing victims were treated at hospitals and later released, the release said.

Later, someone tried to stab another female at a private residence on Crossroads in Saline County before fleeing again on U.S. 70 back into Garland County, deputies said.

Downin was encountered by a Garland County sheriff's deputy as she was traveling westbound on East Grand. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver failed to comply, Bill Sadler, Arkansas State Police public information officer, told The Sentinel-Record in an email Thursday.

The deputy pursued the vehicle onto Spring Street and saw it turn back eastbound on East Grand at which point the sheriff's office requested the assistance of state police in stopping the vehicle, Sadler said.

An Arkansas State Trooper performed a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT, maneuver on the vehicle and the car left the roadway and overturned, Sadler said.

The wreck occurred off the side of the service road near Ferrellgas, 2250 E. Grand, at around 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, according to earlier reports.

Downin was taken into custody and transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for treatment where she was reportedly listed in critical condition late Wednesday, Garland County sheriff's Deputy Courtney Kizer, the department's public information officer, said Thursday. Downin's condition Thursday was not known.

Downin had attempted to purchase a firearm within the past two weeks but was denied, the Saline County release said.

"The system worked and prevented an ineligible person from possessing a firearm," Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright said in the release.

Wright noted he was "very thankful for the Arkansas State Police, Garland County Sheriff's Department, Hot Springs Police Department for their assistance and to all the first responders."

He said the Garland and Saline county sheriff's offices would be conducting dual investigations into the incident.