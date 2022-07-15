Work starts on Iraq veterans memorial

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas veterans were on hand Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial set to be located a short walk from the Lincoln Memorial.

Jeff Kurczek and Brenten Byrd, two Arkansans who serve on the memorial association's board, said the effort aims to memorialize those who died in the conflict and honor the Gold Star families left behind.

The National Desert Storm Memorial Association is behind the effort to construct the memorial, which is set to commemorate the military response to Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in August 1990 during the administration of U.S. President George H. W. Bush.

The association is incorporated in Arkansas. Byrd is one of the organization's co-founders while Kurczek serves as the nonprofit's chief financial officer.

Both are veterans of the conflict.

Operation Desert Shield came after Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, according to the U.S. Army Center of Military History. Then-President Bush put together a coalition made up of dozens of nations to defend the Middle Eastern nation of Saudi Arabia and to pressure Iraq to retreat.

Then in January 1991, Operation Desert Shield changed to Operation Desert Storm with the beginning of an "air war," according to the center.

Operation Desert Storm ended the next month, according to the center.

Byrd, of Springdale, said he hopes the memorial will act as a symbol of what countries can do when they rally behind a common cause.

"When people leave our memorial, it may not be so much as a somber and solemn place, but they'll be able to take away a sense of a lifting up of one's spirit," he said.

The memorial will be located at the southwest corner of Constitution Avenue and 23rd St. Northwest in Washington, D.C. The association says its aim is the "completion and dedication" of the memorial by 2024. The association said it's been working on the memorial project since 2011.

Hundreds of thousands of U.S. service members took part in the conflict.

Upwards of 3,400 Arkansans took part in the war and four from the state died, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Kurczek, who lives in North Little Rock, thanked the people of Kuwait for their support of the memorial.

"Their generosity has allowed us to move forward [and] move ahead with the groundbreaking," he said.

Echoing that praise on Thursday was Scott Stump, president and CEO of the memorial association, saying that Kuwaiti Ambassador to the U.S. Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been a major backer of the memorial.

The ambassador shared the project with the Kuwaiti government years ago and secured a multimillion-dollar pledge, Stump said.

"We thank the ambassador for his leadership through this, because without him, we would not be here today," he said.

The cost of the project is estimated to be $40 million, Kurczek said, but noted the figure could change. He said the amount of Kuwait's contribution to the project is confidential.

Kurczek described Kuwait as the lead donor and said no public taxpayer money is used for the project.

The Kuwaiti ambassador, talking to the crowd, said the decision has been made for Kuwait to "fully finance" the memorial.

The memorial association, about a decade ago, became exempt from income tax at the federal level as a 501(c)3 organization, according to its website.

Kurczek said the association was incorporated in Arkansas because Byrd was living there.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, a Republican from Rogers who serves on the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, spoke at the groundbreaking event and said the nation is one step closer to having a memorial to honor the people who helped liberate Kuwait.

"The stretch of ground that we're standing on holds a special place in the hearts of Americans. It's where we honor influential leaders and recognize the heroes who shaped our nation and defended our ideals," he said.

The memorial will also offer an opportunity for veterans to reflect on their mission, Boozman said.

"It will stand as a symbol of reverence and respect for the veterans and their families and help teach future generations about this important moment [in] our nation's tradition of fighting tyranny," he said.

Boozman previously sponsored legislation to authorize the association to set up a "commemorative work" on federal land in Washington, D.C.

The senator, speaking at the Thursday event noted Stump's persistence.

"I still have the bruises of him coming in and twisting my arms as we went through this," Boozman said, smiling.

"But we really do appreciate you," he said to Stump.