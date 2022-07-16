13 finalists make state list for Teacher of Year award

Thirteen educators from all parts of the state have been named 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists, the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Friday.

The regional finalists will be recognized at an Aug. 4 event at the Governor's Mansion, during which time four state semi-finalists for the singular Teacher of the Year honor will be announced.

"These educators represent the best in the teaching profession at their local schools and have demonstrated a commitment to the teaching profession, Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said about the 13 regional honorees.

The regional finalists will each receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation of Bentonville.

The finalists, their jobs, schools, districts and, if applicable their local educational service cooperatives are:

• Jessica Bilbo -- Library media for grades kindergarten through five, Harmony Leadership Academy, Texarkana Arkansas School District, Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative

• Angela Brady -- Math, sixth grade, Walnut Ridge Middle School, Lawrence County School District, Northeast Arkansas Education Cooperative

• Teresa Cantrell -- Music, kindergarten through second grades, Wynne Primary School, Wynne School District, Crowley's Ridge Educational Service Cooperative

• Lisa Jensen -- Classroom teacher, second grade, Alma Primary School, Alma School District, Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative

• Amber Leaton -- Social studies for grades 11 and 12, Bryant High School, Bryant School District, Dawson Education Service Cooperative

• Stephanie Long -- Classroom teacher, third grade, Walter Turnbow Elementary School, Springdale School District, Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

• Kara McGee -- Classroom teacher, second grade, Mabelvale Elementary School, Little Rock School District

• Cheryl Ring -- Family and consumer science, grades 10-12, Academies of West Memphis, West Memphis School District, Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative

• Sarah Sabbatini-- Dyslexia interventionist/library media for grades one through five, Portland Elementary School, Hamburg School District, Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

• Capri Salaam -- Social studies, grades seven and eight, North Little Rock Middle School 7th/8th Grade Campus, North Little Rock School District, Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative

• Elouise Shorter -- Math, grades nine through 12, Dollarway High School, Pine Bluff School District, Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative

• Sarah Story -- Special Education, Grades kindergarten through second, East Side Elementary School, Magnolia School District, South Central Service Cooperative

• Allan West -- Gifted and talented education for grades kindergarten through four, Central Elementary School, Cabot Public Schools, Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative

The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program and recognizes teachers for their outstanding teaching and leadership skills.

The four state semi-finalists that will be announced in August will be selected from among the 13 regional finalists. One of the four state semi-finalists will be named the 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year this fall and will apply to become the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.