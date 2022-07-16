3 goals lead list for new top cop

Introduced as the next Pine Bluff police chief, Denise Richardson didn't hesitate to name her top three goals for the department after she's sworn into the role Wednesday.

One is to adopt standards by the Arkansas Chiefs of Police Association to obtain Tier II certification from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Accreditation. It would be the first time in history the Pine Bluff Police Department achieved such an honor.

"It allows us to work at a higher standard," Richardson said Friday. "Excellence – that's the main goal."

Another is to restructure patrols so officers can have more relief between shifts.

"We're going to reevaluate the work patrol does because we need more presence on the street," she said. "They need more of a break in between shifts. They need more support when they're on the streets. They need more units. We're going to look into restructuring that right away."

As of June, the PBPD employed 90 to 92 officers and is expecting to hire two from the law enforcement academy in East Camden in two weeks. Two other officers are through the hiring process, Richardson added.

And last but not least is implementing a peer support program to enhance officer wellness. Richardson, a 28-year veteran of the PBPD, is one of at least three peer support officers on the force.

"Our officers need it," she said. "We are able to expand outside of Pine Bluff PD. We work with Little Rock PD's peer support program, and we'll be able to do this all over the region."

Those goals are just part of her 90-day plan spelled out in Friday news release announcing her succession of the retiring Lloyd Franklin Sr. The others listed:

• Assess internal operations to identify areas in need of improvement;

• Remodel social media outreach to increase transparency and public engagement;

• Re-implement the Text-a-Tip program to open more lines of communication with law enforcement and the general public; and

• Form a dignitary/ambassador team to develop and maintain relationships with stakeholders and local businesses that will support public safety.

Richardson said she found out she would be promoted to chief when Franklin started talking about the possibility of retirement about two weeks ago.

"Things kind of moved along fast from there. It was not solid. There were a lot of things to happen. A lot of research had to be done. A lot of calls had to be made. Once they were, everything came along this week, sort of fast."

Franklin declined to go further into his reasoning for retirement, other than specifying that he declined to go through the certification process to remain a chief. An Arkansas state trooper from 1979-2012, Franklin came out of retirement last July to take over in the interim for the retired Kelvin Sergeant after the city's plans to hire a lone finalist for the position from Georgia fell through. Franklin was named permanent chief on March 7.

He thinks Richardson is the right person to carry Pine Bluff police forward.

"She's decorated. She's very qualified," he said. "Of all those officers in the department, she's respected by most people, and she's worked in pretty much every division, and she did a good job in each place that she served. And she likes this city, which I think is important. You have to love this city."

Richardson is a native of Tollette, a town of 244 located in Howard County, just west of President Bill Clinton's birthplace of Hope. She graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a degree in criminal justice and will complete further studies at the Federal Bureau of Investigation LEEDA Trilogy Executive Leadership Institute next month. She finished Session XXIII of the Criminal Justice Institute School of Law Enforcement Supervision, became a dean's scholar graduate of the University of Kentucky's Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers Course and completed the CJI's Arkansas Leader Session XXVIII, according to the news release.

"Mainly, I've always loved Pine Bluff PD," she said. "I moved to Pine Bluff and I fell in love with Pine Bluff and its people. So, moving into the police department was very natural to me. It's a natural space for me to be in. I love the work. I love the people. I love what we're able to do, and as I promoted up, I kept seeing more and more and more opportunities to serve. As I kept moving up through the ranks, I kept seeing different levels where I could serve for Pine Bluff, and I never thought about being a police officer anywhere else but here."

She's also won awards such as the PBPD's 2020 Supervisor of the Year and the first-ever Above and Beyond Kevin Collins Award.

Richardson will be the second woman to helm the PBPD. Brenda Davis-Jones was chief under then-Mayor Carl Redus Jr. from 2010-13.

"I think what it says to them is, stay the course, persevere and work," Richardson said. "We have to work hard every day. Everyone knows that. We have challenges we have to learn to handle early on in our career, so I think what it says not only to our women officers but our men officers, is that if you stay the course, if you work hard, if you work for the right reasons to what our goal is in public safety, you can have an opportunity to be in position to be chief yourself. It's not reserved for anybody. It's no one person who's bigger than that department. These jobs are not owed to anybody. You can earn this job. If I can do it, surely they can do it."