3 men cleared in ’95 subway killing

NEW YORK -- After decades in prison, three men were cleared Friday in the 1995 killing of a clerk who was set on fire in a New York subway toll booth.

A judge dismissed the murder convictions of Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and Thomas Malik after prosecutors said the case was built on falsehood-filled confessions and other flawed evidence.

The three confessed to and were convicted of murdering token seller Harry Kaufman in 1995. The case resounded from New York to Washington to Hollywood, after parallels were drawn between the deadly arson and a scene in the movie "Money Train," which had been released days earlier.

Malik and Irons, both 45, left court free for the first time in 25 years. Ellerbe, 44, was paroled in 2020.

"What happened to us can never be fixed," Ellerbe told the court. "They break you or they turn you into a monster."

Malik said it was "definitely too little, too late, but everything takes time. I just was happy that I was able to stand strong."

Irons said only he felt "great."

Kaufman was attacked Nov. 26, 1995, while working an overnight shift. The attackers first tried to rob him, then squirted gasoline through the tollbooth coin slot and ignited the fuel with matches, authorities said at the time.

The booth exploded, and Kaufman, 50, ran from it in flames. The married father died two weeks later.

Police searched for suspects and eventually came to question Irons, getting a confession that he was acting as a lookout. He implicated Malik and Ellerbe as the men who had torched the tollbooth.

In fact, Irons was home with his mother, around the corner from the subway station, when he heard the explosion and called 911 -- a call that was never played for the jury at his trial, said his lawyer, David Shanies.

From their arrests on, the men maintained that they had been coerced into false confessions.

Prosecutors said their review found that Detective Louis Scarcella and his partner fed important details about the crime scene to Irons and Malik while shrugging off inconsistencies in their confessions.

"More than 25 years later, we do not have any confidence in the integrity of those convictions," assistant District Attorney Lori Glachman told the court.

At the time, Scarcella was a star Brooklyn homicide detective. But after questions accumulated about Scarcella's tactics, the Brooklyn district attorney's office began in 2013 to review scores of cases that he had worked.

Scarcella, who retired in 2000, has denied any wrongdoing. While more than a dozen convictions in his cases have been overturned, prosecutors have stood by scores of others.