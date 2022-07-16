The world in brief: 7 Hong Kongers get jail time for fleeing

7 Hong Kongers get jail time for fleeing

HONG KONG -- Seven Hong Kongers who were caught at sea while attempting to flee the city by speedboat to Taiwan were sentenced Friday to up to 10 months of jail, according to local media reports.

The seven men, ages 19-32, had pleaded guilty to charges of acting to pervert the course of public justice by evading criminal proceedings in their attempt to flee, according to local newspaper South China Morning Post.

They were part of a broader group of 12 people who were on board the boat. The group had departed Hong Kong in August 2020, but were caught by mainland authorities.

Of the 12 who were detained at the time, 10 had previously been convicted of illegally crossing the border in a December 2020 closed trial in Shenzhen.

Eight served seven months in prison and returned to Hong Kong. Two others, who were deemed the main organizers, were sentenced to two and three years in prison.

Burma's Suu Kyi denies fraud charge

BANGKOK -- Ousted Burma leader Aung San Suu Kyi denied the accusations in an election fraud charge against her Friday at the prison court in Naypyitaw, a legal official said.

The army seized power from Suu Kyi's elected government in February, claiming voting fraud in the 2020 general election, an allegation not corroborated by independent election observers. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won in a landslide.

A conviction in the election fraud case could lead to Suu Kyi's party being dissolved and unable to participate in a new election the military has promised will take place in 2023.

Suu Kyi is being tried for multiple charges in Naypyitaw, including the electoral fraud charge.

The penalty for the offense is three years in prison. Former President Win Myint and former Union Government Office Minister Min Thu are co-defendants in the case.

The new state Election Commission accused the defendants, including its own former chairman, of being "involved in electoral processes, election fraud and lawless actions."

A legal official familiar with Friday's proceedings said Suu Kyi testified in the court that she did not go beyond the country's constitution in holding the 2020 election and did not influence the Union Election Commission in that election, before pleading innocent.

Further details of what she said were not available because of a gag order on her lawyers. The legal official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information, said Suu Kyi appeared to be in good health.

Boy's father sues cardinal in abuse case

The father of a deceased former choirboy filed a lawsuit against Cardinal George Pell and the Catholic Church in an Australian court on Thursday claiming the parent suffered psychological injury over an accusation that Pell sexually abused his son.

Neither the father nor the son can be named under Australian laws that conceal the identities of victims of sexual abuse.

Pell, Pope Francis' former finance minister, was sentenced in 2019 to six years in prison on jury convictions for abusing the son and another 13-year-old choirboy in a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s.

Pell's convictions were overturned in 2020 by the High Court after he had spent 13 months in prison. He has since been based in Sydney and holds no Vatican position.

The father's civil case was brought before the Victoria state Supreme Court for the first time on Thursday. Justice Michael McDonald adjourned the case until Aug. 4 when questions over legal defenses will be resolved.

Pell has always maintained his innocence.

The father's lawyer, Lisa Flynn, said the unanimous decision of the High Court's seven judges to acquit Pell only related to the criminal law.

Woman, girl found dead in migrant boat

MADRID -- The bodies of a woman and a child were found in a rubber dinghy packed with migrants that was intercepted by authorities near Spain's Canary Islands, a Maritime Rescue services spokesman said Friday.

Spain's state news agency Efe cited local officials on the Canary Islands as saying it appeared the woman and the 4-year-old girl were squashed by the number of the people in the boat.

It wasn't immediately known if the child and woman were related.

Rescue services found the bodies after intercepting the dinghy Thursday evening off the coast of Lanzarote, located off the northwest coast of Africa, a spokesman at the Maritime Rescue service's central office in Madrid said. He was speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to be cited by name.

The boat was carrying some 50 sub-Saharan migrants and is believed to have set sail from near the Moroccan city of Tantan. One man had to be airlifted to a Canary Island hospital after the migrants were taken from the dinghy.

Another dinghy carrying 27 sub-Saharan migrants was picked up in the same area on Thursday and one other, carrying some 50 migrants, was spotted Friday morning.



