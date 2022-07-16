Abbot of Subiaco Abbey steps down

After seven years overseeing Subiaco Abbey, Abbot Leonard Wangler gave up the top leadership role this month but will continue to work and pray at the place he has called home for most of his life.

His brother monks have elected Father Elijah Owens as his replacement.

In a July 6 interview, Wangler, 78, said he wasn't sure what his next assignments would be, but that he would serve wherever the new abbot wishes.

"I was the prior here at the monastery, which was second in command, for a number of years. I don't know whether there's some skills or knowledge that he can tap into, or whether he would have a completely different area for me to get into," he said.

During Wangler's time as abbot, the abbey launched a multi-million dollar capital campaign, endured a pandemic and launched its own craft beer.

It continued to make soap and hot sauce and to run Subiaco Academy, a college preparatory school for young men that is operated "in the Benedictine tradition."

Wangler has held a variety of posts at the school, teaching math, science and religion, serving as chaplain, residence hall dean and headmaster. He has even been a school bus driver.

To become a monk, Wangler took oaths of obedience, stability and conversatio morum, which Subiaco Abbey's website defines as "ongoing conversion to the monastic way of life."

As abbot, he focused on matters temporal and eternal.

"He's like a father to the monastery, so he's really, kind of involved, in the spiritual welfare, of the spiritual well-being of the monks that are here," noted Glenn Constantino, the abbey procurator (or business manager).

Under the Holy Rule of St. Benedict, an abbot must "point out to them all that is good and holy more by example than by words."

Receptive disciples will understand "the commandments of the Lord" when they hear them, but the abbot must also be a living example, demonstrating God's instructions "to the stubborn and the dull," the rule notes.

"Whatever the number of brothers he has in his care, let him realize that on judgment day he will surely have to submit a reckoning to the Lord for all their souls -- and indeed for his own as well," the rule notes.

Bishop Anthony Taylor of the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock said Subiaco has benefited from Wangler's leadership.

"The Church in Arkansas has been greatly enriched by the Benedictine monastic community at Subiaco for over 130 years and one of the reasons is that they have been blessed with good leadership over the years, most recently in the person of Abbot Leonard. Subiaco is a very harmonious community and, in some ways, the spiritual heart of the Catholic Church in Arkansas. Throughout his tenure, Abbot Leonard has been a gentle father for his monks, an inspiration for the students and teachers of Subiaco Academy, and a model of warm Benedictine hospitality for retreatants and visitors. He bequeaths to his successor a solid foundation on which to continue to build."

Wangler, a Fort Worth native who grew up going to Mass and attending parochial schools, was in fifth or sixth grade the first time he visited Subiaco, traveling to the abbey to attend a summer camp there.

A woman in the parish had donated money so that young people could attend.

"Of course, at the time, I didn't have any idea what a monk was," he said.

The building made a powerful impression, he recalled.

"It's sort of striking. It almost looked like a medieval castle, really, at that time," he said.

One day, Wangler recalled, "I fell asleep under a tree. And when I woke up, I saw the bell tower and stuff like that and had the realization: 'This place is going to be important to me.' But I didn't have any idea who, what, where, when or why."

In his teenage years, Wangler would feel the call to ministry, making his profession as a monk shortly before his 20th birthday.

At the time, the Masses were still in Latin.

Admitted to the priesthood on June 6, 1970, Wangler marked the 50th anniversary of his ordination two years ago.

While Vatican II brought reforms to the liturgy, it hasn't altered one morning routine. The monks still gather for prayer each day at 5:45 a.m.

Covid did not silence these supplications.

At Subiaco Abbey, "we've survived and we've hopefully grown closer to God," Wangler said. "Hopefully there's many other people out there who have, or will, draw closer to God because of this experience that we've had."