Abortion-rights bills clear House





WASHINGTON -- The House voted to restore abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

One bill, the Women's Health Protection Act, would enshrine the protections of Roe v. Wade into law. The House passed the bill 219-210, prompting applause from Democrats in the chamber. All Republicans voted against the measure.

Another bill, the Ensuring Women's Right to Reproductive Freedom Act, would reaffirm the right for someone seeking an abortion to travel freely across state lines. The House passed that measure 223-205.

Despite passage in the Democratic-led House, the bills are likely to fail in the Senate, where they would require 60 votes or the suspension of filibuster rules and a simple majority. Both are unlikely in the face of Republican opposition.

"Neither the courts nor states nor politicians should have the say in women's ability to make their own decisions about their health, their well-being and their future that rests with their loved ones, their doctor and their God," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. "If we claim to love freedom, to be a free and just society, we must ensure that this basic human right is finally enshrined into law."

Republicans spoke forcefully against the two bills, praising the Supreme Court's decision and warning that the legislation would go further than Roe ever did when it comes to legalizing abortion. The GOP renamed the legislation in its whip notice as the "Abortions on Demand until Birth Act" and repeated that characterization on the House floor.

Urging her colleagues to vote no, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., called abortion "the human-rights issue" of a generation.

"Do not close your ears. Do not close your eyes. Do not close your hearts, dehumanizing a life," she said as the House debated the measure. "Let's come together. Let's protect the human rights of the unborn. We cannot deny life to the most disadvantaged and marginalized among us."

By overturning Roe, the court has allowed states to enact strict abortion limits, including many that had previously been deemed unconstitutional. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of states.

Already, a number of GOP-controlled states have moved quickly to curtail or outlaw abortion, while states controlled by Democrats have sought to champion access. Voters now rank abortion as among the most pressing issues facing the country, a shift in priorities that Democrats hope will reshape the political landscape in their favor for the midterm elections.

SECOND TIME AROUND

This is the second time the House has passed the Women's Health Protection Act, which would expand on the protections Roe had previously provided by banning what supporters say are medically unnecessary restrictions that block access to safe and accessible abortions.

The bill would prevent abortion bans earlier than 24 weeks, which is when fetal viability, the ability of a human fetus to survive outside the uterus, is generally thought to begin. It allows exceptions for abortions after fetal viability when a provider determines the life or health of the mother is at risk.

The Democrats' proposal would also prevent states from requiring providers to share "medically inaccurate" information, or from requiring additional tests or waiting periods, often aimed at dissuading a patient from having an abortion.

The bill that would prohibit punishment for traveling out of state would specify that doctors can't be punished for providing reproductive care outside their home state.

Democratic Rep. Lizzie Fletcher of Texas, one of the bill's authors, said the threats to travel "fail to reflect the fundamental rights that are granted in our Constitution."

Democrats have highlighted the case of a 10-year-old girl who had to cross a state line into Indiana to get an abortion after being raped, calling it an example of how the court's decision is already having severe consequences.

"We don't have to imagine why this might matter. We don't need to conjure up hypotheticals. We already know what's happened," Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Thursday on the Senate floor.

"Should the next little 10-year-old's right or 12-year-old's right or 14-year-old's right to get the care that she desperately needs be put in jeopardy?"

The Constitution doesn't explicitly say travel between states is a right, though the Supreme Court has said it is a right that "has been firmly established and repeatedly recognized." Yet the court has never said exactly where the right to travel comes from and that could leave it open to challenge or elimination, as the right to an abortion was.

Lawmakers in Missouri earlier this year, for example, considered making it illegal to "aid or abet" abortions that violate Missouri law, even if they occur out of state. The proposal was ultimately shelved.

GOP Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who supports instituting a nationwide ban on abortion, accused his colleagues across the aisle Thursday of seeking to "inflame" the issue of abortion. He said proponents of the travel bill should ask themselves, "Does the child in the womb have the right to travel in their future?"

Only two Senate Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, have been supportive of abortion rights, but they do not support the Democrats' proposal, calling it too far-reaching. They have introduced alternative legislation that would bar states from placing an "undue burden" on a woman's ability to obtain an abortion before fetal viability, among other provisions.

"We're not going to negotiate a woman's right to choose," Pelosi said. "What are you going to negotiate? Whether a woman can have contraception? Is that a cause for negotiation? Whether people can have birth control? ... No."

WHITE HOUSE OPTIONS

Despite the bills' doubtful futures, Democrats have been under pressure from their base to show that they are doing everything possible to preserve abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision. Abortion-rights activists have already accused the White House of not taking enough action -- particularly since a draft of the Supreme Court decision was leaked in early May.

White House officials have reportedly been debating internally about whether to declare abortion access a public health emergency. Biden said he would support altering the filibuster rules in the Senate to preserve abortion rights, while pushing abortion-rights voters to make their feelings known at the ballot box, starting in November's midterm elections.

Biden, who denounced the court's ruling as "extreme," last week issued an executive order intended to head off some potential penalties that women seeking abortion may face. His administration has also warned medical providers that they must offer abortion if the life of the mother is at risk.

Democrats have teed up more bills for passage in the coming weeks.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced that next week the House will vote on a bill to ensure access to contraception.

"American women deserve to be able to make decisions about their own bodies and their own lives, including whether to become pregnant and have children," Hoyer said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee has already launched a digital ad campaign to energize voters on the issue, warning that Republicans' ultimate goal is to outlaw abortion nationwide.

Pelosi said Democrats are sending a message of "hands off our reproductive health."

"We have to elect a couple more Democratic senators so that we can get around the filibuster so that we can pass legislation that truly impacts a woman's right to choose," she said. "There's no halfway measure."

Information for this article was contributed by Farnoush Amiri, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jessica Gresko of The Associated Press and by Amy B Wang, Eugene Scott and John Wagner of The Washington Post.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, accompanied by female House Democrats, holds an event ahead of a House vote on the Women's Health Protection Act and the Ensuring Women's Right to Reproductive Freedom Act at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks to supporters as she and female House Democrats hold an event ahead of a House vote on the Women's Health Protection Act and the Ensuring Women's Right to Reproductive Freedom Act at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, accompanied by female House Democrats, holds an event ahead of a House vote on the Women's Health Protection Act and the Ensuring Women's Right to Reproductive Freedom Act at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)







House Speaker Nancy Pelosi greets supporters Friday at an event ahead of the votes on the Women’s Health Protection Act and a bill to ensure the right to freely cross state lines to seek an abortion. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., stands at left. (AP/Andrew Harnik)





