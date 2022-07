Agents’ messages ordered by panel

WASHINGTON -- The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack subpoenaed the Secret Service on Friday night for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement that the committee is seeking "the relevant text messages, as well as any after action reports that have been issued in any and all divisions of the USSS pertaining or relating in any way to the events of January 6, 2021."

The subpoenas come hours after the nine-member panel received a closed briefing from the watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security. The committee had originally sought the electronic records in mid-January and made an official request in March for all communications received or sent from Homeland Security employees between Jan. 5- 7, 2021.

The inspector general, Joseph Cuffari, sent a letter to leaders of the House and Senate Homeland Security committees stating that Secret Service agents erased messages between Jan. 5-6, 2021, "as part of a device-replacement program." The deletion came after the watchdog office requested records from the agents as part of its probe into events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, the letter said.

For the Jan. 6 panel, the watchdog's finding raised the prospect of lost evidence that could shed further light on Donald Trump's actions during the riot.

The private briefing was confirmed by two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss it.

The Secret Service insists proper procedures were followed.

Agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, "The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false. In fact, the Secret Service has been fully cooperating with the OIG [Office of the Inspector General] in every respect -- whether it be interviews, documents, emails or texts."

He said the Secret Service had started to reset its mobile devices to factory settings in January 2021 "as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration." In that process, some data was lost.

The inspector general had first requested the electronic communications on Feb. 26, "after the migration was well under way," Guglielmi said.

The Secret Service said it has provided a substantial number of emails and chat messages that included conversations and details related to Jan. 6 to the inspector general. It also said text messages from the Capitol Police requesting assistance on Jan. 6 were preserved and provided to the inspector general's office.

The Senate Homeland committee, which has jurisdiction over the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service, is also expecting a briefing from the inspector general about the letter, according to a person familiar with the committee's discussions who was not authorized to discuss them publicly.

The Jan. 6 committee has taken a renewed interest in the Secret Service after the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who recalled what she heard about former President Donald Trump's actions the day of the riot.

Hutchinson recalled being told about a confrontation between Trump and his Secret Service detail as he demanded to be driven to the Capitol, where his supporters would later breach the building. She also recalled overhearing Trump telling security officials to remove magnetometers for his rally on the Ellipse even though some of his supporters were armed.

Some details of that account were quickly disputed by those agents.

Robert Engel, the agent who was driving the presidential SUV, and Trump security official Tony Ornato are willing to testify under oath that no agent was assaulted and Trump never lunged for the steering wheel, a person familiar with the matter told the AP. The person would not discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

With evidence still emerging, the House Jan. 6 committee on Friday scheduled its next hearing to take place Thursday in primetime. The 8 p.m. hearing will take a deeper look into the three-hour-plus stretch when Trump failed to act as a mob of supporters stormed the Capitol.

Information for this article was contributed by Gary Fields of The Associated Press.