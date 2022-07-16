Arkansas awards federally funded substance abuse treatment grants to 5 faith-based organizations

The Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Office of the Arkansas Drug Director announced the recipients of $2.5 million in federal grants for faith-based substance abuse treatment services on Friday.

The event marked the first time the state has awarded federal grants to fund faith-based substance abuse treatment. Better Community Development Hoover Treatment Center in Little Rock hosted the ceremony, where a crowd of over 50 gathered to celebrate the five organizations receiving funds.

Arkansas Substance Abuse Treatment Director Deborah Motley-Bledsoe introduced the treatment centers, which the Department of Human Services selected through an application process. Each will receive the grant money through a series of payments ending in 2025, and the first payment should come by the end of the month, she said.

The organizations are Daughter of the Other Side in Searcy, Arkansas Recovery Ministries 180 in Dewitt, SOZO Recovery Center in Jessieville, Hoover Treatment Center in Little Rock and Safe Haven Ministries in Clarksville.

Motley-Bledsoe said she believes in the effectiveness of faith-based treatment. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity and said she looks forward to the steady support the grants will provide each treatment center.

"I'm excited that we do have the opportunity to be able to have some time and to make some things happen," she said.

Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane said the $2.5 million came from the American Rescue Plan Act.

He spoke to the office's reasoning for funding faith-based centers, and he said the state is also running a parallel program funding faith-based substance abuse prevention services.

"We knew in the past that our relationships with treatment providers based on the faith-based side were very narrow because of federal money restrictions," Lane said."This is the first time they gave us an opportunity to help faith-based treatment."

During the ceremony, a representative from each recognized organization had an opportunity to speak.

Better Community Development Director and Pastor Deborah Bell opened her comments by saying, "praise the Lord," before looking around and smiling that she was able to say this at a state-sponsored event.

She said the center has 30 single-unit apartments on its property and provides outpatient and residential services while spreading "the good news." Bell said it's sometimes been a struggle, but added "you have to have hard times to appreciate the good times."

"They said we can't do it," Bell said. "We said 'God said all things are possible.'"

Sharon Hughes, the director of Daughters of the Other Side, said her organization began as a female-only facility. Over the last two years, though, the center has increasingly understood the need of children to be with their mothers during treatment, she said.

While in the past, this need disqualified some women from receiving services, Hughes said that today, Daughters of the Other Side has expanded its housing and is now also a temporary home to 17 children. With the grant, she said, the organization will be able to continue growing and offering more opportunities in the community.

Ron Worbington, who directs Arkansas Recovery Ministries 180, said his treatment center serves men, most of whom are aged 21 and older.

In addition to Christian-centered 12-step recovery, the organization offers parenting, leadership and anger management courses, with the goal of preparing each man to leave the program and lead his family.

"This grant is amazing," Worbington said. "When we first saw faith-based and the state on the same page, that blew my mind, but that's Arkansas, and that's God."

According to the event announcement, the office of the Arkansas Drug Director, the Arkansas Department of Human Services, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) have a commitment to building safe and healthy communities through treatment services with a faith-based curriculum.

"While the programs have been offering treatment prior to this funding, we hope to see more people enter treatment and move toward a life in recovery," the statement said. "Faith is the base of these treatment and recovery plans, and the goal is to strengthen the spiritual foundation so that the patient can maintain their personal sobriety through residential services, faith services, education, prevention, harm reduction, recovery support, life skill development, employment readiness skills and both clinical and non-clinical services."