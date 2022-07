Blytheville, 1950: The motorist to the left at the pumps would have paid about 27 cents per gallon at Chapman's Phillips 66 station to fuel his 1950 Ford sedan. The uniformed attendant would have pumped the gas, checked the oil and washed the windshield. Chapman's used the Studebaker truck on the right as a service vehicle.

