Banker named to Ethics Commission

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has appointed Miguel Lopez of Little Rock to the five-member Arkansas Ethics Commission.

Lopez replaces former Commissioner Denese Fletcher, who resigned earlier this year.

On Friday, Rutledge said that "Miguel is a respected professional in the banking world and I couldn't be prouder to appoint him to the Commission.

"As a child who immigrated to the United States, Miguel epitomizes the American dream where hard work and dedication result in a prosperous and fulfilling career," the Republican attorney general said in a written statement.

Lopez is currently the chief community outreach officer for Encore Bank and has previously worked at First Community Bank and the Little Rock Regional Chamber. He graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science as well as his Master of Public Administration degree. Lopez also serves as vice chairman of Goodwill of Arkansas and chairman of the Excel Center school board.

Lopez said he will work tirelessly for the commission and for the state.

"As an immigrant, I carry with me a servant's heart, always looking for ways to give back to the state that has given my family so much," he said.

On April 15, Fletcher informed the commission that she had accepted a position as a public defender, which resulted in her meeting the definition of "public employee." She resigned from the commission to comply with Arkansas Code Annotated 7-6-217 (c) (1), which prohibits a commission member from being a federal, state or local government employee, Arkansas Ethics Commission Director Graham Sloan said in a letter dated April 15 to Rutledge.

Fletcher's replacement on the commission must be a Democrat and a member of a minority group.

Rutledge spokeswoman Amanda Priest said Friday that Lopez "checks all the boxes" required for him to be placed on the commission.

The Ethics Commission was established in 1991 with the passage of Initiated Act of 1990. It enforces certain state laws on ethics, conflicts of interest, lobbying, campaigning, campaign finance and ballot questions.

The governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, Senate president pro tempore and House speaker each make appointments to the Ethics Commission under state law.