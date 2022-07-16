Bella Vista Garden Club selects July Yard of the Month

BELLA VISTA -- The yard of Paul and Gail Meyer has been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club's Yard of the Month.

The Meyers' yard was recommended by their appreciative neighbor, George and Val Watson, according to the garden club.

The Meyers moved to Bella Vista in 2001 from Dallas but are originally from Minnesota. Before retirement, Gail was a dental hygienist and Paul was in the car business and owned a ballroom for many years.

Gail said she really loves bringing small spaces to life. She likes a layered look, using mounds with stones while tucking in floppy grass that spills over in a birdbath and perhaps a bench for structure. She enjoys adding color and always a bit of whimsy to her designs, she said.

In addition, Paul has a small vegetable garden in the back.

They have completely transformed the yard since moving in, according to the garden club. One of their best features is the work they've done on their lot next door, according to the club.

On a recent trip to Minnesota, Gail was delighted to find a vintage birdbath at an estate sale of a dear friend whom Gail said had one of the most beautiful yards in the city. She brought the birdbath home, visited her friend in the nursing home and shared her plans to make it a focal point in the lot transformation, making both of them very happy, she said.

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their property, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large, according to the club.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of the club, who select the yard that they believe best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Those nominating a yard are asked to email their nomination to JB Portillo at portillo.jb@gmail.com or to call her at 479-268-8325. The address and the homeowners name, if known, are needed with the nomination. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Photo submitted The yard of Paul and Gail Meyer has been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club's Yard of the Month for July.

