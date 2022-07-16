Bella Vista planners OK building roads

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Planning Commission approved a variety of items during its regular session late Monday afternoon, including request for a project that includes waterline construction and reconstruction of four streets in the Gardenstown Subdivision.

Six items were voted on during the session, held at the District Court Building, and each was approved by a unanimous vote.

A request to waive drainage requirements for new road construction and pedestrian accommodations in the preexisting Gardenstown Subdivision, made by applicant Halff Associates Inc., was passed ahead of a request by the applicant to rebuild four city streets: Rothbury Drive, McPherson Lane, Gardenstown Circle and Gardenstown Lane.

The applicant would also bring water utilities to this subdivision while allowing a waiver on the drainage requirement, the corresponding code of which states that "a subdivision requires multiple performance criteria be met for stormwater drainage, including peak discharge, direct discharge, drainage into wetlands and other items."

In another item of new business, the Planning Commission approved a zoning variance request by applicant Carol Wilson on the maximum number of dockside improvements for a proposed swim dock at 92 Kincardine Drive.

The applicant was requesting a variance to allow construction of a new dock to replace a recently demolished one, all the while preserving their existing boathouse. The request would specifically allow two dock/dockside improvements in lieu of the allowed one.

Also in new business, a lot split request by Cooper Communities Inc. was approved along Evanton Road near Highlands Boulevard.

The applicant was proposing to split the subject property along Evanton Road into two tracts, with the tracts containing 6.5 and 9.6 acres.

This is the site of Castlebay Subdivision, which had already been approved by the Planning Commission then voided by request of the applicant/property owner. The property owner decided to abandon that previously approved subdivision proposal and instead split this land into the larger tracts.

In the unfinished business portion of its agenda, the Planning Commission addressed two related items.

One was a request to waive street frontage requirements and lot side length requirements for newly made lots in the subdivision near 12905 Miller Church Road. The request was made by applicant Diane Crabtree, who was asking for approval of a split of the subject parcel (Tract 5) into two lots: Tract 5A and Tract 5B. Since Tract 5B does not directly abut a street as required, Crabtree was requesting a waiver and providing a large access easement.

Crabtree's requesting for a lot split at the same location was also approved.