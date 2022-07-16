Biden sister plans to speak in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK -- The youngest sister of President Joe Biden will speak in Little Rock next week.

Valerie Biden Owens will be the featured speaker at a joint meeting of the Rotary Club of Little Rock and the Political Animals Club at noon Tuesday at the Great Hall in the Clinton Presidential Center. She is the author of the book "Growing Up Biden." Owens will be available after her speech to sign copies of her book.

Owens, 76, is chairperson of the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware and ran her brother's presidential campaigns.

Reservations are $25 per person. Political Animals Club members can reserve their lunch spot by emailing Club 99 Executive Director Karen Fetzer at KFetzer@LittleRockRotary.org.

Additional information is available from the Political Animals Club by emailing politicalanimalsclub@gmail.com.