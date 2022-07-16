Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

ASC hosts "Big Piph" Morrow Hip-hop workshop

Children ages 10-17 will learn to write and perform hip-hop with "Hip-Hop Community Builder" Epiphany "Big Piph" Morrow 1-2:30 p.m. July 16. The workshop will be held at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's home facility, 701 S. Main St. Morrow is a Stanford-educated emcee and a native of Pine Bluff. He performs regularly with his seven-piece band, Tomorrow Maybe, has worked with major industry acts, and was lead coordinator of Global Kids-Arkansas. For more information about Morrow and to see more of his projects, visit his website epiphanymorrow.com. To register for the workshop, visit asc701.org/youth-classes or call (870) 536-3375.

Yoga set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites patrons 13 and older to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence "FloEssence" Love every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is on July 16. The cost is "pay-what-you-can," with $15 being recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. Participants may use the provided yoga mats or bring their own. Please wear yoga-appropriate attire. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375. The same number can be used for the required advanced registration or by signing up at asc701.org/yoga.

Underway

Applications available for Governor's Arts Awards

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor's Arts Awards. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals from around the state, according to a news release. Nominations are open in the following categories: Arts Community Development, Arts in Education, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts, Folklife, Individual Artist, Patron and Lifetime Achievement. The nomination deadline is Sept. 9. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/governor's-arts-awards.

Sunday, July 17

New Community Men's Day set

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St. will present its annual Men's Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 17. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jerry Goins, pastor of First Baptist Ladd. The New Community pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

Amos Chapel sets Women's Day

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host its annual Women's Day at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Robbie Williams of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The guest choir director will be Donna Huskey of Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church and a special testimony will be from Amy Rauls of Liberty Baptist Church. The guest praise dancers will be Marie and the Girls. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is the Amos Chapel pastor.

Monday, July 18

Alzheimer's Caregivers to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group meeting virtually via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon July 18. The topic will be Resources for Caregivers. The speaker will be Carolyn Ferguson, officer of community services at Area Agency. To join the Zoom Meeting visit https://zoom.us/j/8218796466?pwd=Z1ZuK0FuaC93OFZINlNQNkRubnBZZz09 . The Meeting ID is 821 879 6466 and Passcode is 0D8LGd. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6300.

Election panel to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the election office, 123 N. Main St., according to Chairman Michael Adam. The agenda includes old business: Poll site availability and shortage of poll workers; and update on status of reimbursement request for primary election. Public comments will be held on new business items including approval of the Pine Bluff School District Redistricting per 2020 Census.

McGehee School Board to meet

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the high school library. The agenda includes financial statements, personnel recruitment and retention plan, campus summer projects, administrator reports and executive session, according to a news release.

Art league hosts watercolor workshop

The Pine Bluff Art League will host award-winning watercolorist Gary Alexander in a watercolor workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The cost is $35 to attend. Alexander previously presented a watercolor demo to the PBAL where he demonstrated a variety of techniques used in the medium.

Beginning Monday, July 18

Education co-op sets summer camp

Seventh-ninth graders are invited to participate in the STEAM on the River summer camp at the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative (ARESC), 912 W. Sixth Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 18-21 and July 25-28. The deadline to enroll in ths free event is July 11. STEAM on the River was developed for students interested in science, engineering, art, and innovation, according to a news release. Students will utilize drones, robots, sensors and other technology to conduct experiences in the field. They will use their collected data to solve real world problems and design presentations to communicate their findings to various audiences. Details: Bill Shelly, camp director, (870) 730-2933; shellyb@aresc.k12.ar.us; or ARESC (870) 534-6129 or https://www.aresc.k12.ar.us/aegis.

Science Camp opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Science Camp -- Campers will create models and explore activities that will demonstrate various scientific principles to demonstrate how the universe works, whether that be gravity, time, planets, or more. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.