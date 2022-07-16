Church notes: The Rev. Joyce Daniel speaks Sunday at The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., offers these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Study: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts traditional Sunday morning service at 8:30 a.m. and blended service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for children of all ages meets in the classrooms downstairs at 9:45 a.m., and adult Bible class meets in the Fellowship Hall, also at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Hass leads "Christianity 101" in the library at 9:45 a.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Prayer Shawl Makers will meet at 12:30 p.m. July 20.

On July 22, the choir will sing the National Anthem at Arvest Ball Park in Springdale.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. July 24 in the front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding.

The Quilters will meet on July 27 starting at 8:30 a.m.

There will be only one Unity Worship Service on July 31 at 9:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon, and they welcome those that are in need.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., a caring and inclusive community of faith, hosts an Adult Bible Study at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the church library. Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday in person and online.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, and its members will prepare and serve dinner to residents of the New Beginnings Shelter in Fayetteville at 4:30 p.m. July 17. Donations of food and funds to support this ministry are always welcomed as are those willing to prepare, transport and serve the meal.

Information: 621-0021, millwoodchurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., is a warm and welcoming faith community which seeks to reach out to provide God's love to our neighbors, near and far.

In-person service is at 10 a.m. Sunday. Our guest preacher this Sunday is the Rev. Joyce Daniel, an honorably retired pastor and member of First United Presbyterian Church of Fayetteville. Child care is available. All services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube.

The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby. All are welcome!

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

__

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during services.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Spanish language GED classes, held in cooperation with Crowder College, will resume in August.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Children's Sunday School classes have been suspended for the summer and will resume in the fall. Children's Church has also been discontinued until fall.

Presbyterian Church (USA) is providing an online conduit for contributions to help people in Ukraine who have been displaced by Russa's invasion. Go to: pcusa.org/UK22.

Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship continues to meet at 7 a.m.

Family Ranch Day will be held at the Schwerin farm from 6 to 8 p.m. July 17. Bring the whole family, blankets, lawn chairs, outdoor games for an evening of country fun, food and fellowship. Contact the church to RSVP and if you need a ride.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 Calvin St., holds services on Sunday mornings. There are three options for services:

8:30 a.m. on campus outdoors;

11 a.m. on campus in the sanctuary; and

11 a.m. livestream on YouTube.

Adult Spiritual Growth discussion groups begin at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Programs for children and teens will reopen soon.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

