Local teachers among state finalists

The Arkansas Department of Education announced the 13 educators who are named 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists, including two from Southeast Arkansas.

These educators will be recognized Aug. 4 at the Governor's Mansion. At that time, the four state semi-finalists will be announced. One of the four semi-finalists will be named the 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year this fall and will apply to become the 2023 National Teacher of the Year, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program and recognizes teachers for their outstanding teaching and leadership skills.

Regional honorees are:

• ELOUISE SHORTER, Math, Grades 9-12, Dollarway High School, Pine Bluff School District, Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative.

• SARAH SABBATINI, Dyslexia Interventionist/Library Media, Grades 1-5, Portland Elementary School, Hamburg School District, Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative.

• JESSICA BILBO, Library Media, Grades K-5, Harmony Leadership Academy, Texarkana Arkansas School District, Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative.

• ANGELA BRADY, Math, Grade 6, Walnut Ridge Middle School, Lawrence County School District, Northeast Arkansas Education Cooperative.

• TERESA CANTRELL, Music, Grades K-2, Wynne Primary School, Wynne School District, Crowley's Ridge Educational Service Cooperative.

• LISA JENSEN, Second Grade, Alma Primary School, Alma School District, Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative.

• AMBER LEATON, Social Studies, Grades 11 & 12, Bryant High School, Bryant Public Schools, Dawson Education Service Cooperative.

• STEPHANIE LONG, Third Grade, Walter Turnbow Elementary School, Springdale Public Schools, Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative.

• KARA MCGEE, Second Grade, Mabelvale Elementary School, Little Rock School District, Pulaski County.

• CHERYL RING, Family and Consumer Science, Grades 10-12, Academies of West Memphis, West Memphis School District, Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative.

• CAPRI SALAAM, Social Studies, Grades 7 & 8, North Little Rock Middle School 7th/8th Grade Campus, North Little Rock School District, Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative.

• SARAH STORY, Special Education, Grades K-2, East Side Elementary School, Magnolia School District, South Central Service Cooperative.

• ALLAN WEST, Gifted and Talented, Grades K-4, Central Elementary School, Cabot Public Schools, Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative.

The regional finalists will each receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation. Details: https://bit.ly/3hJwC0g.

Alzheimer's Caregivers to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group meeting virtually via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon July 18.

The topic will be Resources for Caregivers. The speaker will be Carolyn Ferguson, officer of community services at Area Agency.

To join the Zoom Meeting visit https://zoom.us/j/8218796466?pwd=Z1ZuK0FuaC93OFZINlNQNkRubnBZZz09 . The Meeting ID is 821 879 6466 and Passcode is 0D8LGd. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6300.

Agency plans lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available the rest of the week include:

Monday -- Tuna salad on wheat bread, broccoli slaw, baked chips, fresh orange, and milk.

Tuesday -- Pasta with meat sauce, Italian vegetable blend, green salad, garlic bread, pineapples, and milk.

Wednesday -- Breaded Pork cutlet, carrots, greens, cornbread, zippy apple salad, and milk.

Thursday -- Mexican chicken, southwestern corn, zucchini, bread stick, cookie, and milk.

Friday -- Meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, green peas, mixed fruit, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.