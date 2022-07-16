Covid hospitalizations in Arkansas top 400 for first time since March

Rising by double-digits for the second day in a row, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas topped 400 on Friday for the first time since early March.

In a sign of a possible slowdown in new infections, however, the state's count of cases rose by 1,484 -- the smallest daily increase since Monday and down by 455 from the rise the previous Friday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by five, to 11,629.

Continuing a steep rise since the beginning of the week, the number hospitalized rose Friday by 25, to 401, the first time it had been above 400 since March 4.

The number as of Monday represented a 31% increase from the 306 covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals as of Monday.

Reflecting the smaller increase in cases compared with a week earlier, however, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday to 1,374.

It was the second time this week the average fell after reaching a recent high of 1,506 on Tuesday.

Because it can take several days for someone to become sick enough to be hospitalized, it isn't unusual for the number hospitalized to continue rising after new cases have peaked.

Health Department Director Jennifer Dillaha said it was too early to tell whether new infections had begun to level off.

She noted that many people diagnose their own infections using at-home tests, and those results usually aren't reported.

"It does concern me that the hospitalizations are going up so much," Dillaha said.

"The rate of increase for hospitalizations seems to be picking up, so it makes me think maybe the cases are maybe picking up in ways that we're not seeing in the reported cases."

She said the number hospitalized as of Friday wasn't large enough to strain the capacity of the state's hospitals. That could change if the upward trend continues.

"I'm hoping it won't, but we're watching it and we'll be ready if it does," she said.

She said only one of the deaths reported Friday happened within the past month. Of the others, one occurred in March, one was from May and two were from early June.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 187, on Friday, followed by Washington County with 126, Union County with 74, Craighead County with 69, Sebastian County with 62, Faulkner County with 61 and Benton County with 60.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 884,815.

Already at its highest level since Feb. 14, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 340, to 16,197, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

Growing for the second day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care rose by seven, to 71, its highest level since March 13.

After rising the previous four days, the number who were on ventilators remained at 18.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 16 covid-19 patients Friday, down from 17 as of Thursday, spokeswoman Amanda Leech said.

VACCINES STUDIED

In a study released Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, without a booster dose, were only 24% effective in preventing hospitalization from March through June among people who received their second dose at least five months earlier.

For people 50 or older who received a single booster dose at least four months earlier, the vaccines were 55% effective.

A second booster, received at least seven days earlier, raised the effectiveness to 80%.

"Humans just don't develop long-term immunity to coronaviruses -- not through natural infection, and not through vaccines," Dillaha said.

"The way to boost immunity is either to get infected or get vaccinated, and it's a lot safer to get vaccinated than it is to get infected."

Booster shots are available to people age 5 and older who completed their primary vaccination series at least five months ago.

Second booster doses became available in March to people age 50 and older, as well as younger people with compromised immune systems, who received their first boosters at least four months earlier.

Dillaha said uptake of booster shots in Arkansas has been "pretty low."

According to CDC data, about 24% of the state's population age 5 and older had received at least one booster dose as of Wednesday.

About 10% of Arkansans age 50 and older had received a second booster dose.

"Just from some conversations I've had with people lately, they either didn't realize they were eligible for a booster dose or they hadn't taken steps to get it done," Dillaha said.

The CDC study used data from hospitals in 10 states to compare vaccine effectiveness during the initial omicron surge, starting in December, and in March through June, when the omicron subvariants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 were predominant.

BA.2.12.1, which overtook BA.2, has since been largely displaced by another subvariant, BA.5, which is thought to be even more infectious and better able to evade the immunity gained from vaccination or a previous infection.

During the initial omicron surge, two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 61% effective in preventing hospitalizations among people who had received their second dose at least five months earlier, according to the study.

A third dose, received less than four months earlier, raised the effectiveness to 92%. That dropped to 85% among those who received the third dose at least four months earlier.

According to CDC data updated Thursday, 67.6% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday, up from 67.5% a week earlier.

The percentage who were fully vaccinated, meaning they had received at least two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or at least one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, remained at 55.1%.

Among those who were fully vaccinated, the percentage who had received at least one booster dose rose from 41% as of July 6 to 41.1% as of Wednesday.

Nationally, 78.5% of people had received at least one dose as of Wednesday, and 67.1% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 48.1% had received at least one booster dose.