EDITORIAL: Count your blessings





Problems: This country has them. But nothing compared to what's happening in other parts of the world. When gun violence and politics and inflation and more gun violence and covid and the stock market and even more gun violence seems to crowd out other news, we still have to count our blessings that we Americans have it good in comparison.

For excellent, or awful, example: At least we aren't in Sri Lanka.

The front page of the paper on Tuesday led with an AP photo that showed the intensity of the civil unrest on the island nation of 22 million off the southeast coast of India in the Bay of Bengal. For the past three months, Sri Lanka has been undergoing what can only be described as economic collapse.

Over the weekend, an estimated 100,000 demonstrators gathered at the residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, eventually overtaking the presidential residence and burning the prime minister's evacuated private residence to the ground.

Police used batons to try and fend off the protesters and fired tear gas, to no avail.

The AP quoted Mr. Wickremesinghe: "The last option was to shoot. We did not shoot but they came and burnt the house."

After two failed attempts to leave the country, President Rajapaksa finally made it out this past week; a military plane deposited him, his wife and two security officials in the Maldives. (We can think of few better places to seek asylum.)

The president had pledged to resign by Wednesday, but did not. Instead, he named Mr. Wickremesinghe acting president. The prime minister has also pledged to step down, once a new government is in place.

Mr. Rajapaksa's first two attempts to leave the country were straight out of Seinfeld. Each time his entourage tried to do so, immigration officials at the airport in the capitol of Colombo refused to process the first family's passports because they were tucked away in a nearby lounge, hoping to avoid the in-person passport check. Immigration officials insisted they go through the line like everyone else. (Chalk one up for the common man, but talk about adding insult to injury.)

Meanwhile, last reports said demonstrators were lounging in the presidential pool, setting up grills and cooking out on the grounds; a true Sri Lankan recall tailgate.

One especially striking image from the AP showed demonstrators inside the presidential residence surrounding a piano, a man playing for the crowd like it was Saturday night at Willy D's in the River Market.

Sri Lankan leaders have been scrambling to piece together a new government. Since President Rajapaksa took office in 2019, part of an almost two-decade family political dynasty, the country has been embattled in corruption, scandal and mismanagement.

Bankrupt and saddled with debt, the country has been unable to pay for necessary imports of food, medicine, fuel and other necessities, resulting in widespread shortages. Government officials have requested help from neighboring India and China as well as from the International Monetary Fund.

If opposition parties fail to form a new government by the time the president resigns, the prime minister would become acting president, per the nation's constitution. No one in Sri Lanka seems to favor that option.

For now, the military is not involved. How much longer will that be the case?

Speaking of splintering governments and things being better on these shores, The Wall Street Journal reports cracks in the foundation of the Taliban, 11 months after the terrorist group toppled the Afghan government.

It seems Taliban officials can't agree on the degree of extremities to impose on the Afghan people--women and children, in particular. The Journal reports that Taliban leaders are at odds over ideology, how to interpret Islamic law, and how strictly to enforce it.

For example, after Taliban government officials decided that schools would reopen for older girls, the Taliban's zealous religious council overruled them. It was a highly unpopular move, even among Taliban members, many of whom took to social media to voice their criticism.

With world governments refusing to recognize the new government and economic woes mounting, many low-level Taliban fighters, struggling to feed their families, have quit or defected to rival groups. Many of these groups represent legitimate threats to the Taliban.

Closer to home, another example of political instability should calm Americans' self doubts. Ahead of a highly polarized Brazilian presidential election in October (sound familiar?), an opposition party official was assassinated ... at his own birthday party.

According to police in the state of Parana, Marcelo Arruda of the leftist Workers Party was shot and killed by a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro. The assassin, a federal prison guard named Jorge Jose da Rocha, showed up to the party uninvited, shouted his support for Bolsonaro, and began firing.

It's true that politics may be as polarized as it's ever been in the United States. But maybe we should focus a little more on counting our blessings. Because we have them.



