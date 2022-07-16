Felix wins bronze at Worlds

EUGENE, Ore. — Allyson Felix won her 19th and final medal in the World Track and Field Championships on Friday night — a bronze she took after running the second leg of America’s 1,600 meters in the mixed relay that’s been touted as the last major race of the 36-year-old’s career.

Felix was entered only in the mixed relay after failing to qualify for the worlds in an individual race. The 19th medal, the third bronze over her 10 trips to the championships, extends the record she already held.

Adding to her 11 medals from the Olympics — a record for any American in track and field — she now has an even 30 from her sport’s two biggest events.

American Fred Kerley, last year’s Olympic silver medalist, finished his 100 meters in 9.79 seconds — a blazing-fast time for a preliminary round that was only 0.03 off his season high and was 0.01 faster than Italian Marcel Jacobs’ victory last year in Tokyo.

One of the day’s few surprises came when defending long jump champ Tajay Gayle of Jamaica fouled three times and failed to get out of qualifying.

Sandi Morris and Tina Sutej, both NCAA pole vault champions at the University of Arkansas, advanced to the final in Friday night’s qualifying round.

Morris, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist competing for the U.S., was among 11 vaulters who cleared 14 feet, 9 inches. Sutej, competing for Slovenia, cleared 14-3 1/4 to tie for 12th.

Ryan Crouser, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the shot put for the U.S. and an Arkansas volunteer assistant coach, led all qualifiers with a toss of 73-1 1/4.

Wayne Pinnock, an Arkansas newcomer who transferred from Tennessee and is competing for Jamaica, advanced to the long jump final by going 26-2 1/4 to place 10th in the qualifying round.

Will Williams, an Arkansas State University assistant coach competing for the U.S., long jumped 25-8 to finish 17th and didn’t advance. Former Razorback LaQuan Nairn, competing for the Bahamas, finished 18th, going 25-7 1/4.