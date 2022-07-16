Franklin to retire as PBPD chief

Lloyd Franklin Sr. will resign as Pine Bluff police chief on Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of his interim appointment.

The Pine Bluff mayor's office announced Franklin's retirement Friday and confirmed Deputy Chief Denise Richardson will be elevated to chief of the Pine Bluff Police Department on Wednesday. Richardson has served on the police force for 28 years.

According to a news release, Franklin decided to retire after "extensive reflection and further review of state standards required to serve as permanent chief," a role to which he was appointed on March 7. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said at the time that the decision to remove "interim" from Franklin's title had been "developing for a while, especially when we were working on getting salaries in place."

"Also, I looked at the fact that the department is in a much better position," Franklin said, adding the city is much safer through increased patrol and shootings "are down."

When Franklin was named interim police chief last summer, he said he only intended to serve in the interim role until a permanent chief was hired and as long as Washington would allow him.

"To put it simply, Chief Franklin has made the PBPD a stronger unit that has become accountable in the delivery of public safety services," Washington said in Friday's news release. "This is evidenced in part by the improved solvability rate for multiple categories of crime under his leadership. On behalf of all residents, I thank him for his willingness to serve and for safekeeping of the residents of Pine Bluff."

The mayor's office said Franklin's achievements included:

• securing funding for overtime to implement "Blue Rain," an initiative to address violent crimes through special operations, targeted patrols, data-driven resource placement and deterrence measures;

• launching the Violent Crime Apprehension Team with a focus on interrupting movements and actions of violent offenders;

• increasing training efforts of officers by more than 25%;

• improving accountability and enhancement of fleet management; and

• launching a "Cold-Case Unit" focused on reviewing and closing old cases.

"I love this city, and I have loved this job," Franklin said in the release. "This city gave me an opportunity. It has been my goal every single day to pay back that debt of gratitude by keeping the streets safe. I'm proud of what we have been able to accomplish since my appointment as chief."

Richardson, a native of Tollette in Howard County, becomes the second woman to serve as Pine Bluff police chief after Brenda Davis-Jones, who held the post from 2010 until 2013.

Richardson, however, is the first female chief to work her way through the ranks within the Pine Bluff Police Department. She has previously worked as a sergeant, lieutenant and captain, according to the mayor's office. She has led multiple divisions, worked as a detective and been a liaison to other law enforcement agencies.

"The mayor's choice is one of the best and most qualified officers we've ever had in the police department," Franklin said. "All the initiatives I put in place, she supported me from day one. This city is much safer, and we don't need to bring in anyone to learn this city. She's known throughout this institution. She knows the department inside-out. She gets along with all her fellow officers."

Richardson will be sworn in at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the 6th Division Court Room, 301 E. Second Ave., in Pine Bluff. Circuit Court Judge Earnest Brown Jr. will officiate.