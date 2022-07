A Harrison man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Arkansas 43 on Thursday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

James Drewry, 43, was killed about 1:30 p.m. while southbound on Arkansas 43 near Compton on a 2011 Yamaha.

Drewry was taking a left curve when the vehicle left the road, crashing into a guardrail.

The weather was partly cloudy and the road was dry at the time, an investigating state trooper reported.