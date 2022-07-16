



Happy birthday (July 16): Happiness comes in waves and shifts, giving your year a beautiful rhythm. Doing what you love with talented people will be the source of joy and money.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You've come to a precipice. It's no accident that you're here; experience has led you to this new phase. Your skills are your wings. Trust what they can do. When you're ready to jump, you'll also be ready to fly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll soak in a lesson and then immediately apply what you've learned. Tonight brings strong creative urges and you'll feel more alive when you're acting on them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's a part of your life that simply hasn't warmed up yet. Its season is coming, and when it does, your circumstances and environment will change. The potential that has been waiting like a closed bud will blossom.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll devote yourself completely to your purpose and to attaining the symbol that tells you it's been achieved. Whether you get there in five minutes or five hours is irrelevant. What matters is that you get there.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're getting so good at interpreting things in a positive way, looking for possibility and support and finding exactly what you need. Signs point you to your next move. After you see the first one, you will see them everywhere.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you think of the scene from an artistic point of view, the elements settle differently. Chaos isn't inherently ugly, and organization isn't inherently beautiful. Each state has a certain appeal. The larger context matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There was a time you tried to downplay the very thing that makes you so unique. Now you will celebrate this quality instead, shine it up and maybe even get paid for it! You'll make just the impression you're going for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll work better when you pace yourself, taking breaks. This goes double for play and triple for passion. As one ancient Greek said, "When love is in excess it brings a man no honor nor worthiness." — Euripides

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The purpose of every action isn't to win the game. If it gets you to the next move, it's enough. The important thing now is that you're moving. You can always reassess later. You'll get your next idea while you're in motion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You want to be new and different in some way — there's a habit to establish. Your mind loves a pattern. The first step is hard to wrap your head around because it's not a pattern yet. After a few repetitions you'll be on your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are no award ceremonies in superhero movies because heroes don't need accolades. Your good deeds may seem to go unnoticed now, but you'll be deeply satisfied nonetheless.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Have you ever asked yourself to take you on an errand, agreed to the favor, then forgotten to say thank you? You do a lot for yourself and sometimes forget to thank or credit yourself for the contribution.

SUN-KISSED MERCURY

A conjunction of the sun and Mercury in Cancer aligns all things domestic, making this an ideal time to improve your living arrangement or to just enjoy it for all it is. Purchases for the home will work wonderfully and renovations will go smoothly. But the thing that makes domestic life extra sweet is people getting along, which will also be easier now.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Will Ferrell is among the most prolific producers in Hollywood. No less than 12 projects will bear the Ferrell production stamp in the months to come, with some also bearing his famous face. The Cancer comedian was born when Mercury was also in Cancer, showing extraordinary sensitivity and a stellar intuitive sense. Lucky Jupiter in Leo is an ideal placement for entertainers.



