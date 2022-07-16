Hufford talks new role, Panther pride

SILOAM SPRINGS -- For Amy Hufford, the journey as a Siloam Springs Panther is a long and fulfilling one with a few surprising turns.

"I came to this district in 2005," said Hufford, who was recently named principal at Siloam Springs Intermediate School. "It was always a goal for my husband and I to make it back to this district. He is from Siloam Springs and went through the school system here. This is home for him, and his love."

She continued, saying, "I started as a kindergarten teacher. I went to enroll my son in kindergarten and walked out with a job. I spent a year doing that, and then I went to second grade at Allen Elementary for around 10 years."

Eventually, Hufford moved into more administrative roles.

"I became the assistant principal at that school for five years," she said. "I then transferred over to Southside, first as interim principal and then as the real principal, and after four years of that I'm excited to say that I've made the move to intermediate."

Hufford said the district is important to her and that she believes in the work that it's doing.

"This is a district that I love and that I believe in," Hufford said. "My children all went through Siloam Springs and graduated from Siloam Springs. I know what it means to be a Panther: We have our core values, and we follow those."

She continued, saying, "I feel that we always strive for excellence in education, and I feel that our teachers excel at that. We are constantly asking how we can make ourselves and our students better."

Last month, the School Board approved the official transfer.

"The hiring committee made the decision that it was in the best interest of the school district and the intermediate school and all of our kids to transfer Amy Hufford from Southside to the Intermediate school," said Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

Board member Travis Jackson added, "I am excited to see this," before leading off the unanimous approval for her transfer.

Hufford said she is excited going into the next school year and that this district as a whole is waiting in anticipation.

"We are excited as a district going into this next year," she said. "Being able to have the community and our families back in our buildings and being able to build on those partnerships makes this next year an exciting one."