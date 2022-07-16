• Alexandra Cojocaru of the Mystic Aquarium remains hopeful that a small wayward dolphin repeatedly spotted in a Connecticut river after making its way upstream from Long Island Sound will eventually find its way back to open water without being rescued.

• Colleen Kinzley of the Oakland Zoo said "we're very happy to ... provide them with a forever home and a good quality of life" as two female tigers now named Lola and Mia, rescued from a shuttered roadside tourist attraction in Oklahoma, are beginning new lives.

• Timothy Preso, an attorney for Earthjustice, said the government's new management program "threatens failure for the entire Mexican gray wolf recovery effort" as a lawsuit was filed by a coalition of environmentalists citing genetic concerns and limits on the predators' ability to roam the American Southwest.

• Henrik Ragborg Olsen, manager of an amusement park in Denmark, said "the ride will be shut down and torn apart" after a 14-year-old girl died and a 13-year-old boy suffered hand injuries when the rear part of the Cobraen roller coaster came off the rails.

• Rafal Trzaskowski, mayor of Warsaw, Poland, said he has covid-19 for a second time, that the virus seems to be "even more treacherous and contagious" with symptoms that are far from banal, and that the government is failing to effectively counter new variants.

• Yulia Tsvetkova, a Russian feminist artist, won a rare acquittal after a 15-month, closed trial in Komsomolsk-on-Amur on charges she was disseminating pornography by sharing artwork online depicting female bodies, including stylized drawings of vaginas.

• Jon Darrell Seawright, an attorney in Jackson, Miss., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud investors by soliciting $20 million from several dozen people in an investment scheme predicated on a fictitious lumber company and faces up to five years in prison.

• Daniel Ralph Haire of Louisiana was sentenced to 70 years in prison for killing a man with a crossbow after an argument, then wrapping the body in comforters and leaving it in a park, where two teenagers found it.

• Muhammad Aziz, 84, who was exonerated in the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X, filed a $40 million lawsuit against New York City for the two decades he spent in prison after his wrongful conviction.